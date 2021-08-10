CVPH changes pre-procedure COVID-19 testing requirements

PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) will require some fully vaccinated patients to have a COVID-19 test result prior to their procedure beginning Thursday, August 12.
The provider conducting the procedure will notify the patient if a COVID-19 test will be required beforehand. Pre-procedure COVID-19 tests are done four days in advance.
This means that patients with a procedure scheduled for August 12 will need to get their test on Sunday, August 8.
Results will be available through the ordering provider. Pre-procedure testing for all unvaccinated patients will continue as usual.
Testing for pre-procedure and asymptomatic (those not experiencing symptoms) patients continues at CVPH Main Campus weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. A provider’s order is required and insurance will be billed.
Per guidelines from New York State Department of Health and Clinton County Department of Health, anyone requiring a pre-procedure COVID-19 test is reminded to quarantine for the time period between their test and their procedure.
The change was made in response to the emergence of the Delta variant across the region.
“Breakthrough infections are not common, but they do happen, and we now have good evidence that transmission can occur even in asymptomatic patients,” CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Wouter Rietsema, MD, said.
“We want to make sure that all patients, especially those with compromised immune systems, are protected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.