PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) proudly recognized 32 nurses throughout the month of June who completed the New Nurse Residency Program at the hospital.
The Registered Nurses are continuing their work in a variety of care settings at CVPH, including Medical/Surgical, Progressive Care, Psychiatry, the Emergency Department, the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center (WCC), CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Oncology.
“Becoming a nurse in the middle of the pandemic brought on many challenges, and these nurses met each one with courage while providing compassionate care to their patients,” CVPH Nurse Residency Program Manager Rian Jock, MHA, BSN, RN, CCRN, CMSRN, PCCN, said.
“They were able to do so because of the tremendous support they received from their fellow nurses, as well as many colleagues throughout the hospital.”
The Residency provides new nurses — those just starting their career — with additional education and mentors. The new nurses take on 40 hours of curriculum over the course of a year, which provides time to enhance their clinical skills, participate in educational team-building exercises and learn about professional development opportunities within the organization.
Each nurse is partnered up with another nurse from the area they’ll be working in.
Also known as “Preceptors,” these veteran nurses provide invaluable support and guidance as the new nurses adjust to providing care at the bedside.
Nearly 400 nurses have graduated from the program since it was first offered in 2013.
This past December, the New Nurse Residency Program was re-accredited as a Practice Transition Program (PTAP) by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), considered the gold standard for nurse residency programs around the world.
“Because the accreditation standards are part of our nurse residency program, we believe our new nurses are going to have the tools and experiences necessary to play an integral role in our community’s health and wellbeing,” CVPH Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard-Canning, MSN, MBA, RN, CNS-BC, CENP, said. “They are getting their careers in health care off to a successful start while also learning about the many opportunities we have available for them to grow throughout their nursing career at CVPH.”
The hospital is continuing to recruit new nurses and is welcoming the next class of 27 Graduate Nurses to join the team throughout the summer.
For more information on the New Nurse Residency Program, visit: cvph.org/Residen cy-and-Education/Residency/Nurse-Residency.
