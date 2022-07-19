PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH)’s Summer Concert Series returns after a two-year hiatus with performances in July and August on its front lawn.
Hang Tight will perform on Wednesday, July 27 beginning at 6 p.m. The Plattsburgh based band’s repertoire includes a wide variety of music from Paul Simon to Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR).
Members include seasoned performers, Jay Lesage, Jeff Rendinaro, Dale Derusha and Russ Hartung.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., Taylor LaValley will take the stage to perform many old favorites and some of her original music. Writing songs since she was just 9 years old, she has performed on stages across this country and to the north, in Montreal.
“We are excited to highlight these local talents and to once again, enjoy a great summer evening with family and friends on our wonderful campus,” CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Parking is conveniently located in the Medical Office Building lots, just off the Cornelia Street entrance to the CVPH campus.
CVPH prohibits smoking, alcohol and glass containers on its campus. The concerts are free and open to all.
Check UVMHealth.org/CVPHCommunity for additional information and schedule changes.
