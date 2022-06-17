PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network is altering its pre-procedure COVID-19 antigen testing according to new guidelines released by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).
These tests will be administered, regardless of vaccination status, immediately prior to procedures within The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), the CVPH Kevin J. Carroll Ambulatory Surgery Center or certain CVPH offices.
Tests will be supplied and supervised by staff members. At-home tests will not be accepted.
“This change also makes the pre-procedure process much more convenient for our patients. They no longer need to worry about coming in days ahead of time to get tested for COVID-19, though they may still require other testing beforehand. This will also reduce wait times in our first floor lab. And testing right before the procedure allows us to further reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for our procedure teams.” Lisa Mark, CVPH Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, said.
Positive tests will be reviewed by established teams to determine a course of action for the patient. Procedures may need to be rescheduled to prioritize COVID-related care. While home tests are not accepted, it is still recommended patients take one a few days prior to a procedure.
CDC and NYSDOH guidelines continue to be encouraged.
