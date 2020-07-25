CVBL postpones games due to COVID-19 concerns linked to Altona party

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Baseball League has postponed its slate of games this Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns traced to a party held in Altona, Friday, July 17.
According to information obtained by league officials and posted to the CVBL's Facebook page, multiple players from multiple teams were in attendance at the large social gathering that showcased more than 150 people.
GUESTS TESTED POSITIVE
Three attendees of the party, which was held on Memory Lane Way in Altona in the northern portion of the county, have since tested positive for COVID-19, according to the County Health Department.
At this time, there is no knowledge of any players within the CVBL who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The postponements are precautionary and intended to allow for proper contact tracing and health protocol initiatives to take place.
CVBL PLAYERS ATTENDED
Twelve members of one squad within the eight-team men’s recreational baseball league attended the party, according to information obtained by the Press-Republican from the CVBL.
The enormity of the situation stems from the chain effect this one CVBL team has created.
That team, whose name was not told to the Press-Republican, played three other local teams over the course of the past week, and those three teams played a combination of an additional six squads.
“These young adults made a serious mistake,” CVBL Commissioner Randy Lozier said when speaking to the Press-Republican in regard to the Altona party.
“Due to the magnitude of the amount of people at this event, the Clinton County Health Department will need time to sort it out. We also want to ensure the safety of all participants in our league.”
Four teams within the league had at least one person at the party, according to participants’ statements obtained by the CVBL.
HEALTH PROTOCOLS
The earliest restart date for the CVBL is tentatively slated for Sunday, Aug. 2.
Games postponed, Lozier said, will be added to the end of the league schedule at this time.
“After communicating with the Clinton County Health Department, they believe our plan of action is correct, and we will reevaluate in the coming days on opening back up,” Lozier said.
The CVBL began its season earlier this month, coinciding with New York state’s reopening plan for adult and youth sports, which allowed baseball games to be played starting July 6.
Prior to the league beginning its season, a health and safety plan was established to combat COVID-19 concerns.
CASES NOT LINKED TO GAMES
At this time, there is zero indication that COVID-19 was spread at any sporting event hosted by the member CVBL teams. The postponements are solely linked to health concerns from the Altona party.
“This has nothing to do directly with sports,” Lozier said. “Sports are not the culprit here.
“It just so happens that people that did everything they were supposed to do and followed the guidelines are now receiving the consequences and poor choices of others.”
