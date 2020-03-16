CVAC suspends spring sports

PLATTSBURGH — Spring sports, like everything else right now, are on hold.
The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference unanimously passed a motion to suspend all athletic activities, which includes practices, scrimmages and contests, until April 20.
The decision was confirmed by Section VII’s Twitter account at 1:55 p.m. Monday and later by Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk.
“There were questions on practices, captain practices and all sorts of things,” Walentuk said. “It was agreed upon by the athletic administrators to put this message out there and have everyone on the same page and have a consistent message out there.”
MVAC STATUS
A decision from the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference, which also falls under Section VII, has not been made yet.
Walentuk said he anticipates the MVAC will make an official decision this week.
There will also be a Section VII Executive Board teleconference Wednesday, where a decision could be agreed upon, according to Walentuk.
PURPOSE OF SUSPENSION
During the upcoming local school closures, which were announced Sunday, no captain practices, which are held with no coaches in attendance, or large congregations of athletes should take place.
“Everything is just one step at a time,” Walentuk said. “We are trying to get everyone on the same page and communicating together.”
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
When the calendar turns to April 20, Section VII officials and the CVAC will reassess the situation.
Weekly meetings are planned to keep lines of communication open during the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going to have weekly teleconference calls,” Walentuk said. “We are going to do our best to plan and prepare for spring season as best we can given the constantly changing circumstances."
STILL MOTIVATED
While the future of a spring sports season is unknown, no cancellations have been discussed at this time.
All spring sports for the CVAC are just suspended.
“Every athletic administrator is doing their best to make sure that once we can resume activities, we will do whatever we can to create a spring season as short or as long as possible so these student-athletes get an opportunity,” Walentuk said.
As for the winter sports season, where Section VII teams are still alive in various sports, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has not publicized any new information.
Winter sports are still postponed indefinitely.
