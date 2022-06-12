PLATTSBURGH — Multiple CV-TEC students made memories of a lifetime recently at the annual New York state SkillsUSA Championships held in Syracuse.
SkillsUSA, a student leadership organization for students training in trade, industrial and health occupations, with over 300,000 members nationwide, showcased 3,500 participants at the 2022 New York event.
Peru Central School’s Amara Corrigan (Early Childhood Education), and Schroon Lake Central School’s Shelbie Rice (Allied Health), took home first-place awards at this year’s SkillsUSA competition.
Corrigan and Rice will now represent New York state at the SkillsUSA National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 20, to June 24.
“I am going there to win,” Corrigan said.
“I am not satisfied just being there. I figure if I make the trip, I might as well make the most out of it and try and win it all. I am not taking this opportunity lightly.”
Rice shared the same sentiment.
“I can’t wait to get down there,” Rice said.
“I know I will be competing against the best of the best, and I have been studying each day to get ready. It’s getting closer and closer each day, and I am extremely motivated.”
SEVEN MORE HONORS
CV-TEC sent 38 students to compete at this year’s SkillsUSA competition, and seven additional students received second-place honors.
Moriah’s Zoe Olcott (New Visions Medical), Keene’s Lacey Lawrence (Culinary Arts Management) and Keene’s Nevin Dockery (Cosmetology) all captured second-place finishes.
Additionally, four cosmetology students, Zainab Gondel (Crown Point), Isabella Phillips (Crown Point), Miranda Tompkins (Crown Point) and Corey Valentin (Boquet Valley) took home second place in the Cosmetology Knowledge Bowl.
“We have extraordinarily talented students who are making a name for themselves, CV-TEC and the North Country,” Director of Career and Technical Education at CV-TEC Michele Friedman said.
“We are so excited for both Amara and Shelbie and all of our students that competed this year. I am not surprised in the least, because the talent here is so rich.”
NEW YORK COMPETITION
Corrigan’s first-place winning simulation featured an infant CPR demonstration, which is one of the first things early childhood education students learn in their program.
She first showcased her skills in front of two judges, followed by a second round with six judges before she received a callback saying she was one of six finalists in the state.
“I explained what infant CPR was and explained all the steps,” Corrigan said.
“I did two full cycles of infant CPR and then wrapped it up with my conclusion.”
Rice followed that same winning path but with her own simulation in nurse assisting.
Her demonstration included transferring a patient from bed to wheelchair, emptying urinary drainage, and identifying anatomy and physiology.
“This was my first time getting to go in person, so being able to travel and getting to compete against people instead of doing it virtually was amazing,” Rice said.
SUPPORT FROM CVES FAMILY
Supporting these students is the Champlain Valley Educational Services’ Board and Administration Team, as well as the CV-TEC SkillsUSA Advisor Team comprised of co-lead advisors Nicole Santaniello and Jackie Dashnaw, as well as Donna Wyant, Bevan Gertsch-Cochran, Jen Parker, Shawn Ryan, Kimberly Lincoln, Todd Menia and Maria Spadafora.
“These opportunities are outstanding for our students,” Friedman said.
“What this demonstrates is your zip code does not equal your talent. The students of the North Country are extraordinarily talented and can showcase that talent and stand up to that talent from different tech centers in New York and across the country.”
