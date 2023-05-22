PLATTSBURGH — CV-TEC has been selected by The North Country Workforce Development Board (NCWDB) as the new Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act’s (WIOA) Title I — Adult, Dislocated Worker and Youth Out-of-School contractor to provide services at the Clinton County OneWorkSource Center in Plattsburgh.
This selection, recommended by the NCWDB’s One-Stop Operator and Youth Committee members, was made through a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process, as required by WIOA, and was approved by the Board of Director at its May 12th regional meeting.
“CV-TEC has a proven track record for providing comprehensive workforce development services to adult learners and has demonstrated a commitment to helping individuals of all ages and backgrounds find meaningful employment and educational opportunities,” NCWDB Executive Director Sylvie Nelson said.
The NCWDB believes CV-TEC’s already existing partnership at the Clinton County OneWorkSource Center will expand its scope of an excellent partner in helping to support the economic development and growth of Clinton County.
“Their expertise in workforce development and their dedication to helping individuals achieve their full potential make them the ideal partner for our organization,” Nelson said.
“We are confident that they will be an invaluable asset to our efforts to support economic growth and development in Clinton County, NY.”
Under this contract, CV-TEC will be responsible for providing a range of services to adults, dislocated workers and youth out-of-school in Clinton County.
These services include job training, career counseling, job search assistance and other supportive services designed to help individuals find and maintain employment in the North Country.
Additionally, CV-TEC will work in partnership with FEH-BOCES, Adirondack Community Action Program and Hamilton Dept. of Social Services to provide Youth Out-of-School services in the four counties served by the NCWDB.
ABOUT NCWDB
The North Country Workforce Development Board is a regional organization dedicated to supporting economic growth and development in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties through workforce development initiatives.
The NCWDB is responsible for overseeing the administration of WIOA in the region, and works closely with local businesses, educational institutions and community organizations to help individuals of all ages and backgrounds find meaningful employment opportunities.
For more information, contact Sylvie Nelson, NCWDB executive director, at 518-561-4295 or at snelson@ncworkforce.com.
