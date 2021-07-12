CV-TEC opens bids for Tiny House

PLATTSBURGH — CV-TEC has opened bidding for their 259-square-foot Tiny House at the CV-TEC Campus in Plattsburgh.
The tiny house is the product of two years of construction, and was designed and built by the CV-TEC Construction Trades students.
CV-TEC Digital Art & Design and Electrical Design, Installation & Alternative Energy students also contributed on the project.
It is outfitted with solar panels, Suburban LP heat and water, a 3-burner cooktop with oven, microwave, and compact retractable TV stand.
The house is styled as "Adirondack Rustic" with black finished accents in the kitchen and bathroom and knotty pine walls and ceiling with live edge wood counters.
An overhead loft space can accommodate storage or sleeping arrangements.
The successful bidder could use the tiny house as an additional home away from home, camp, or remote personal office.
Built on a custom 24-foot tandem axle trailer, the home comes with the title and inspection for travel.
Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) has bidding information and the application to bid available on their website at https://www.cves.org/cv-tec/tiny-house-auction.
Bids will be accepted in person, by mail, or email until 2 p.m. on July 29, 2021.
The CVES Board will award the winning bid on August 18, 2021.
Showings of the CV-TEC Tiny House are available by appointment only during CV-TEC office hours. Please call Kylee at (518) 561-0100, ext. 240.
