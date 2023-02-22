PLATTSBURGH — CV-TEC and BETA Technologies have partnered to launch a pilot professional certification training program for aerospace coating application specialists.
This 10-week program allows students to “train alongside BETA’s Aerospace Paint Industry experts,” learning how to professionally paint aircraft.
Leading members of BETA Technologies and administration, faculty and staff from CV-TEC say this is a great example of a collaborative effort.
“BETA Technologies came and asked if we would be willing to have a conversation about if there was a possibility of partnering, so BETA actually initiated the conversation,” Michele Friedman, director of Career and Technical Education at CV-TEC Division of Champlain Valley Educational Services, said.
VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP
Friedman said that in the initial phase, they immediately saw an alignment between BETA’s mission and vision and the future of CV-TEC’s technical education.
“This will be an accelerated pathway that is built into the curriculum of those students who have met some predetermined criteria,” Friedman said.
“However, we would love to be able to work with BETA on the possibility of offering this as a standalone program for perhaps our general population.”
Still, Friedman said they’d like to iron out the wrinkles in this first year before expanding further, but growth is their goal.
“They have been gracious hosts, we’ve been able to go over to the Plattsburgh and the Burlington facilities several times... It’s a very wonderful and organic partnership,” Friedman said.
“This is just the start of what we could potentially do as a team,” she said. “It is very exciting for these high school students to have an opportunity where they’re going to be the first in the world.”
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
Friedman said they’re preparing students for jobs that don’t exist yet.
BETA’s Chief Operating Officer, Blain Newton, agreed.
“We see a huge opportunity here; the pragmatism that folks approach things with in the North Country is the reason that we’re here and (have this) talent density,” Newton said.
In terms of where students may be able to go with a certification like this, Newton said the students could work for companies like Boeing or SpaceX, but hopes they’ll choose BETA.
“We’re on a multi-decade journey to electrify aviation,” he said.
BETA PLANS
Newton said they’re thrilled with the partnership they already have with Clinton County airport, but are hoping to expand on that further.
“We hope to bring the first fully electric sustainable electric paint booth in the world to Clinton County,” he said.
Newton said they’ll need folks to staff this expansion in the future, so BETA’s goal is to increase the workforce development in Clinton County organically, building skill sets that don’t exist yet, but will sooner than later.
As well, the faculty and staff at CV-TEC weren’t sure if they could even start a cutting-edge program like this in their current space. However, Friedman said they had the BETA team look at their facility and they knew it would be possible.
“Eventually, the goal would be to teach that on-site at the BETA facility, but in the meantime, we were equipped to do that.”
STEP BY STEP
BETA is providing the specialized carbon fiber paint used on aircrafts.
“We’re willing to invest in this partnership… The level of partnership here is pretty remarkable,” Newton said.
Another barrier was making sure CV-TEC had staff who were equipped to teach at the level necessary for the curriculum and for the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) standards, but this was feasible, so they went ahead and started prepping for the pilot program.
A SPECIAL FLIGHT
Additionally, on the launch day of the program, BETA had the four students involved in the pilot program; their instructor, Jacoby Richard; and Sherry Snow, the student services coordinator at CV-TEC, at the Plattsburgh facility. However, BETA had a special surprise for the students.
They flew the students, along with Richards and Snow, from the Plattsburgh facility to the Burlington BETA facility. Newton said the purpose of this was for the students to form a sense of empathy for the pilots and the aircrafts they’d work on in the future.
“That hands-on approach, I think, is why the partnership resonates so much here,” Newton said.
ATTENTION TO DETAIL
Matt Thomas, an engineer at BETA, made the curriculum that was approved by the FAA, Snow said. As well, the entire curriculum is intended to be a hands-on experience for majority of the time, besides an online portion that finalizes the students ACAS certification.
Newton explained the students were already working on the program, prepping and sanding sheets of metal and doing water tests on those metal sheets.
“The first time they do it, it’ll take eight or 10 times to get it ready for paint, as this is a regulated industry,” he said.
“That level of detail, attention to detail and perfection is required.”
Newton said ideally, at the end of the day Friday, they’d move toward the next step of priming the sheet metal.
Besides the hands-on experience, this may prepare them for a sustainable career path. Newton said that folks who go through this program and receive the ACAS certification make double the hourly rate as a regular paid specialist.
The district superintendent, Dr. Mark Harvey, said, “the State Education Department has identified Career and Technical Education Workforce Development as one of their 2023/2024 priorities.”
‘I CAN DO GREAT THINGS’
Beau Reeves, one of the students from CV-TEC’s Automotive Collision Repair Technology program selected to participate in this pilot program, said it’s awesome to be part of this.
“It became a reality this year and I jumped right on it, you won’t get another opportunity of this magnitude, anywhere, especially as young as I am,” he said.
“We’re going through all the processes such as sanding, prepping, and we’re gonna roll into painting here shortly. They want us to perfect it before we can go on to the actual aircraft. Once we meet their standards, they’re gonna allow us to take the next step.”
Additionally, Reeves mentioned his end goal would be to work with BETA.
“I’d really like to make a career out of it,” he said.
“It’s truly amazing that they feel I have as much potential as I do to sign me up and put me through the program. They see motivation and work ethic in me and that I can do great things.”
