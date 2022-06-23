Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

A steady, heavy rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.