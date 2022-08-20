KEESEVILLE — Curdie Gardner wants you to have some of her home-grown garden.
Through her business, Curdie’s Creations, located at 1831 Route 9, in Keeseville, which she opened earlier this year, she provides customers with hand-cut mixed bouquets from her garden for whatever they wish to use it for: weddings, gifts, table decorations — anything.
“It’s just a nice gift you can give your secretary or your babysitter or your pet sitter or your friend or your wife or your husband,” Gardner said.
“The mixed bouquets come with fillers of herbs and then all my annuals, the zinnias, asters, cosmos, perennials like flocks, day lilies, Agastache — which is a licorice plant — and then in season, I’ve put hasta in them. I’ve put Gooseneck loosestrife, which is white. I put about 25 different flowers…I think there’s about 25 I can choose from in the height of the season.”
BOUQUET SIZES
Currently, Gardner offers two different sizes for bouquets: small and large.
“Our regular bouquet — the small one — can be between six and 10 stems depending on what it is,” she said.
“A large bouquet goes up to like 15 stems, and of course (with) sunflowers; I put sunflowers in.”
BIG AND FULL
The small bouquet starts at $5, and the large bouquet starts at $10, she said.
“They go on up from there depending on what you want in it, depending on how big your container is. Some people want to spend $40 on flowers and they want them big and full,” Gardner said.
“I can do that too.
“As the season goes, the bouquets take on a different look. If there’s zinnias, you’ll get zinnias; if there’s less zinnia’s, you’ll get more of something else. You have to keep a variety.”
FREE TOURS
Those who buy bouquets from Curdie’s Creations, can also choose to have them planted in a bucket or planter, which can be purchased there and refilled later on for a discounted rate.
Customers are also given a tour of the garden when they buy a bouquet.
“I always tell people when you get a bouquet here, you get a free tour too,” Gardner said.
“It all comes together as a flowing business — a flowing garden.”
ENCOURAGED BY BROTHER
Gardner said her inspiration to open a business came from her brother, who told her for years it would be a smart idea to have a home business.
“It was my brother who died that encouraged me to always have a home business, and I never did when my children were younger,” she said.
“It’s when they got older I went off and thought about it. I’m now at a time in my life where I can do it. That’s why I started it, in memory of my brother who said 30 years ago I needed to get out there.”
BAKED GOODS
Along with flowers, Curdie’s Creations also offers home-baked goods.
From cookies to cinnabons, as long as she has two days notice, she can make it.
“I do gluten free, I do simple things…cookies, muffins, cinnamon buns, those are the most popular — with or without white icing. I do them all different ways,” Gardner said.
“The baking is something I do all-year round, it’s picking up now because it’s getting cooler. I like doing the flowers, you make the bouquet and you’re done. With the baking, I always tell people I need a two-day notice to make sure I’m home.”
Gardner said her business seems unusual to people because she runs it out of her house.
“Either you’re a farmstand or a store, they’re not used to people doing things from their home, it’s unusual,” she said.
“I do it by appointment only and I prefer that. If I was somewhere else I’d have a farmstand…that’s the dream, this is like a stepping stone.”
