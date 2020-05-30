CHAZY — Grabbing food curbside pickup has become the new normal around the North Country, but is it paying off? Some area restaurants say, without seating, times have been tough.
'A HUGE IMPACT'
Amazing Grace Vineyard & Winery in Chazy just hit its fifth week serving curbside and Owner Mary Fortin said the takeout sales have helped shrink the "dent" caused by the continued pandemic.
"We had several weddings lined up, we had a couple of bridal showers in the works and two reunions — all of them were canceled," Fortin told The Press-Republican.
"Our business isn't huge, but we're functioning at 50 percent less money right now. It made a huge impact."
CONTACTLESS PICK-UP
The Chazy winery has offered a small bistro-like menu for about four years and, with the venue unable to host events and a drop in wine sales, Fortin said her home-cooked meals have helped pick up some of the slack.
The menu, which changes weekly and gets posted online, was offered Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Interested customers could call to pre-order, select a pick-up time and pay over the phone via card, rather than cash.
"Even though the cards cost us a little more, it's safer," Fortin said. "When they pull in, we grab masks and gloves and we bring the order out in a paper bag."
HUNGRY BEAR
Breakfast spot The Hungry Bear, located on Big Hank Plaza Road in the Town of Plattsburgh, recently reopened for takeout using a similar system.
The eatery, which serves up classic diner dishes, closed for months when restrictions surrounding the pandemic first surfaced.
"It was scary at first," Owner Melissa Owen said. "I didn't want to infect anybody. I didn't want to put my staff at risk. I didn't want to put my customers at risk.
"Until we figured out what was actually going on, we were just going to sit back and wait."
Owen said closing for two months had been a massive financial hit to her family and her employees.
"I'm just lucky that my other half works at the hospital and was able to operate my household, while I sat unemployed," she said.
NO BREAKFAST
Though now open for curbside pickup, The Hungry Bear is operating with 50 percent of its staff and adjusted its hours to serve patrons from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"We're not doing breakfast," Owen said, "and breakfast is what we're known for."
The restaurant owner said morning foods, like eggs, just didn't travel well.
"I don't want to give somebody a bad meal and have them not come back," she said, adding that, once state regulations allowed for restaurant seating again, the hours would go back to normal.
"I just want everyone to have a good breakfast."
'TRYING TO SURVIVE'
Though The Hungry Bear's curbside pickup was going well, Owen said it was slow.
"It gets busier every day," she said.
Chris "Chefy" Duquette, of Duke's Diner on Tom Miller Road, has operated straight through the pandemic, offering takeout from the start.
With projections showing a possible 25 percent decline in sales, though, Duquette recently added dinner hours to the diner's typical breakfast and lunch gig.
"We're just trying this nighttime venture to try and subsidize lost revenue from the last four months," he said. "We're just trying to survive."
CHANGING HABITS
The restaurant's dinner menu, which added Michigans to its regular lunch foods, was offered via carhop service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
Duquette said it had been well-received by customers, but thought, since the smalltown diner had, in its 24 years of business, only ever served breakfast and lunch, it would take some habit changing.
"Trying to do dinner is a different task," he said. "I'm trying to get people to break their habits and drive down the road at night for dinnertime and see that I'm open."
SWEET REUNIONS
The three eateries said workforce wore gloves and masks when necessary, following state and local guidelines.
Fortin said, as a seasonal business, it had been nice to see customers, many of whom were regulars.
"When winter hits we don't see anybody, because we're closed," she said. "It's just been really sweet to see some of them again."
