ALBANY — With thousands of restaurants closed across the state after suffering enormous financial losses over the past year, an industry group for remaining businesses says its time for the Cuomo administration to recognize they can keep customers and staff safe.
Scott Wexler, director of the Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association, said some of the state’s restrictions are not backed up by public health data and have been unfair to his member businesses.
While catered events can keep serving food and drink until midnight, for instance, the bars and restaurants must shut their doors at 11 p.m., he noted.
MEAL RULE
Wexler also questioned the scientific basis for requiring customers to purchase a meal if they want to have a drink at a bar or restaurant.
“Apparently, the Department of Health thinks that bars and restaurants turn into dangerous places where bad behavior will occur after 11 o’clock at night if we let people congregate,” Wexler said in an interview.
The meal requirement does not apply to a person getting a drink at a country club, though that same person could drive to a nearby bar and would have to order a dinner or lunch before being served a drink, he noted.
Some of the temporary restrictions on the industry are set to expire next month, though Cuomo could extend them.
The association is now asking the governor’s office to lift the curfew.
ECONOMIC FREEDOM
At this point, it has no formal protest against the limits on capacity, which for restaurants and bars in the upstate region is now set at a maximum of 75% of the allowed number of individuals within an establishment.
“Our members want as much economic freedom as possible,” Wexler said. “But they recognize that they have to balance that with what is good for the public health. They don’t like having their capacity limited. But they understand the science that justifies keeping things at a lower capacity.”
Jonah Bruno, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said New York has “the tightest restrictions on indoor activities in the country,” with those guidelines helping to counter the spread of the COVID-19 contagion. The measures, he said, have also played a role in virus-related hospital admissions and fatalities being at their lowest points in months.
SERIES OF VALVE
“As the governor has said, we see reopening as a series of valves, and if the reality on the ground changes, we will take swift action to lighten up restrictions,” he said.
Beginning April 5, the state’s 11 p.m. curfew for bowling alleys, fitness centers, theaters and casinos will be lifted.
The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the midnight curfew for catered events will be evaluated in late April.
Cuomo must provide lawmakers with five days advance notice before he extends or modifies his pandemic orders.
The Republican conferences in both houses of the Legislature have also been pushing for a lessening of restrictions on restaurants and bars.
State Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said abrupt changes in the restrictions have interfered with the ability of owners and managers to make plans for staffing and even for how much food they should order.
“We’re picking winners and losers” by imposing one set of rules on one classification of businesses while others in similar industries face different requirements,” Oberacker said. “We need to give our restaurants a glimmer of hope and let them open up. It’s time.”
‘WANTS TO CONTROL’
With many people now planning summer vacations, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said he fears some families will bypass New York altogether in favor of destinations where there are fewer state-imposed restrictions on businesses catering to tourists.
“This governor wants to control every single New Yorker,” Tague said, contending residents are becoming fatigued with mandates they view as overly restrictive and detrimental to small businesses.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s Newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
