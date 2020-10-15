ALBANY — Many of New York’s local public health departments are already stretched thin in dealing with the pandemic and lack the resources needed to carry out Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order to expand coronavirus testing, representatives of county governments said Wednesday.
“The biggest unresolved question is: Who will provide the staff and resources necessary to carry out and administer the tests?” Sarah Ravenhall, director of the Association of County Health Officials, and Stephen Acquario, director of the New York State Association of Counties, said in a joint statement.
WITHHOLDING FUNDS
They said they welcomed an infusion of 400,000 testing kits to facility the state’s goal of ramping up infection surveillance in communities dealing with higher rates of spread.
But they took issue with Cuomo’s strategy of cutting off funds to places where the state accuses local governments of not doing their jobs.
“Withholding funds from communities will only make this monumental task even more difficult,” Ravenhall and Acquario said.
Cuomo said threatening to withhold funding from local governments and school districts may be the best way to deal with what he contended has been an inadequate response to infection clusters linked to schools, houses of worship and communities.
“Hopefully, that will motivate them,” he said of the threat to “impound” state funding.
“There’s nothing else that I have done that will motivate them. Maybe money works,” Cuomo said.
BROAD POWERS
Cuomo’s comments drew a rebuke from Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.
The latest threats, Ortt said, provide “further evidence it’s time to rescind the governor’s broad emergency powers ceded to him during state budget negotiations in March. Withholding local funding, he added, will harm residents and businesses in those communities and lead to tax hikes.
As Cuomo cranked up the pressure on local governments to enforce OVID-19 mandates more rigorously, the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association said New York’s prison system, which is managed by the Cuomo administration, is “on the brink” of experiencing a surge of coronavirus infections at several facilities.
PRISON OUTBREAK
At maximum security Greene Correctional Facility, more than 70 inmate have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks, the union said. Elmira Correctional Facility has experienced 30 recent cases among staff and inmates in recent weeks and more than 120 people there are under quarantine, NYSCOPA said.
The union, led by Michael Powers, who himself has recovered from a coronavirus infection, urged the Cuomo administration to suspend visitation to inmates at all prisons experiencing an outbreak.
NYSCOPA is also asking Cuomo to require anyone seeking to visit an inmate to provide proof of a negative result on a COVID test within the last 14 days.
In Albany, Cuomo said a top priority are the “Red Zone” neighborhoods in New York City and its suburbs where some Orthodox Jewish residents have not complied with social distancing rules and other restrictions.
“Let’s be frank and candid: The community we’re talking about today is a politically powerful community. You know it and I know it,” he said, suggesting the challenge has become a “politically sensitive” one for local officials.
The hot-spot neighborhoods have a virus-positive testing rate now of 6.2%, far higher than the overall state infection rate of 1.1%.
The governor predicted that “the way of the world going forward is the virus is going to constantly flare up in certain locations.”
“The art form is going to be identifying these small sites where it flares up and be able to stop it before it spreads,” Cuomo added.
