The Office of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update during a briefing in New York City. Cuomo said on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, that schools across New York have reported that at least 1,200 students, teachers and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the academic year, though that number is almost certain to be an undercount. (Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)