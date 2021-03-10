ALBANY — Six state lawmakers are pressuring embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo to immediately release the contract for his book deal to produce a memoir recounting his management of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Assemblyman Ron Kim, chairman of the Assembly Aging Committee, told CNHI the book contract is relevant as lawmakers scrutinize the Cuomo administration’s involvement in the significant undercount of deaths of coronavirus-positive residents of nursing homes and long term care facilities
“By looking at the exact terms of the contact, not just how much money he made, it can establish if the book deal was the motive behind the suppression of the number of nursing home deaths,” Kim said. “If we had the entire nursing home data then, it would have destroyed his narrative of being the COVID hero.”
URGED TO RESIGN
Kim was one of six downstate Democrats to sign a letter urging Cuomo to release the contract signed with Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, last year at a time when COVID-19 infections were tapering off in New York and the governor was staging widely-watched daily briefings.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn has been investigating New York’s nursing home death data since February, following the release of a report by state Attorney General Letitia James that said the Cuomo administration vastly underrepresented the number of deaths in its own study released last July.
Kim noted that four days after Cuomo’s Health Department released its report on nursing home deaths, the governor revealed he had a book deal for the memoir. The book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” briefly appeared on the New York Times best-seller list in October.
Crown signaled this week that it is no longer promoting Cuomo’s book, telling the New York Times the decision was prompted by the investigation conducted by federal prosecutors.
NO REPRINT PLANS
The newspaper also reported the publisher has no plans to reprint Cuomo’s book.
Cuomo says the public will get to see how much he profited from the pandemic book when he releases his tax returns next month. He is also required to list his sources of income on an annual state ethics filing in May.
John Kaehny, director of nonprofit watchdog group Reinvent Albany, said the public should get a full accounting of the details of Cuomo’s book deal.
“The governor is by far the state’s most powerful public official, and the governor is receiving a big pile of cash from an outside source, and so the public deserves to see the details of that deal — completely, all the details,” Kaehny said.
Cuomo, at a press briefing this week, asked his counsel, Elizabeth Garvey, to respond when he was asked about the reported discrepancies in nursing home death data.
“No one from the (Executive) Chamber ever altered fatality data,” Garvey said. “There was a different data set that was analyzed and ultimately the data set that was published confirmed the same conclusions that the unverified data set did.”
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he hopes federal prosecutors are delving into whether there is a connection between the undercount of nursing home deaths and Cuomo’s publishing deal.
‘VERY REASONABLE’
“It’s very reasonable, in my opinion, to question whether or not nursing home data was withheld to create a more favorable narrative for his apparently lucrative book deal,” Stec said.
Cuomo has hired a seasoned white collar crime defense lawyer to represent him in connection with the federal inquiry. He also faces an unrelated investigation into allegations of sexually harassing six women. All of those allegations have arisen since December.
In addition to Kim, the lawmakers demanding that Cuomo release the book contract are: Sens. Gustavo Rivera, D-the Bronx; and Jessica Ramos, D-Queens; and Assembly members Yuh-line Niou, D-Manhattan; Harvey Epstein, D-Manhattan; and Emily Gallagher, D-Brooklyn.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.