ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo drew complaints from Republican legislative leaders Wednesday after announcing plans to use the Memorial Day weekend to honor essential workers who have died from COVID-19.
The Memorial Day holiday was created to honor U.S. soldiers, sailors and airmen who have fallen during war.
Noting the tradition began in upstate Waterloo, Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said Cuomo’s move “insults the countless men and women who died and fought for this country.”
THE TRUE MEANING
Both Barclay and Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said Cuomo should have selected a different time from Memorial Day weekend to honor front-line workers who died in the pandemic.
“If the governor needs a better grasp of the true meaning of Memorial Day, I suggest he talk to a Gold Star mother or take a stroll through Arlington National Cemetery to gain a better understanding,” said Ortt, a New York Army National Guard veteran who served in Afghanistan.
The blowback came after Cuomo revealed on Twitter his plans to mark Memorial Day weekend by illuminating New York landmarks in red, white and blue to honor essential workers who died from the contagion.
“We owe these brave individuals a profound thank you and hold them and our families in our thoughts,” Cuomo said.
WEEKEND VS. DAY
Responding to the Republican criticism, Cuomo aide Richard Azzopardi differentiated the official holiday — Monday — from the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. “Flags will be flown at half staff in honor of those frontline workers who paid the ultimate price while fighting this pandemic on Sunday,” he said, clarifying the plan that had been outlined by his boss.
Both Sunday and Monday, Azzopardi added, “are somber days and their memories deserve better than to be politicized by a bunch of craven partisans. They should be ashamed.”
GREAT RESPECT
But James Haas, a Vietnam War combat veteran and state inspector of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, told CNHI the traditional Memorial Day celebration should be maintained without twinning it with an event honoring essential workers.
“I have great respect for emergency care workers, firemen and police officers, but Memorial Day is for those who sacrificed their lives in war,” said Haas. He emphasized he was offering his own viewpoint and not speaking for the VFW.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.