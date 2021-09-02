FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 10, 2021 in New York. Resigning from office probably didnâ€™t end Cuomoâ€™s legal problems, and no matter what happens next, taxpayers are likely to wind up with a hefty bill. The state has already agreed to pay up to $9.5 million to lawyers representing and investigating Cuomo and his administration over sexual harassment allegations and other matters, according to The Associated Pressâ€™ review of available contracts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)