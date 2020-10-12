ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Monday that rumors suggesting he would leave the state for a White House appointment are unfounded and being spread by "people who want to get me out of New York."
The news site Axios, citing unnamed financial supporters of Cuomo as the sources, suggested Cuomo is in line to become the next U.S. attorney general should Democrat Joe Biden defeat incumbent President Donald Trump Nov. 3.
The Democratic governor, who will turn 63 years old in two months, said he is planning to seek a fourth term in Albany in 2022.
“I have no interest in going to Washington," Cuomo said during an appearance on NBC's Today show, adding: "I don't want to go to Washington."
BIDEN 'NEEDS HIM'
As for the Axios report, Cuomo, a divorced father of three who resides at the state-owned Governor's Mansion in Albany, said, "I said I would serve as governor and those rumors — those are only from people who want to get me out of New York. I don’t know why, but that’s where that’s coming from."
Cuomo, in the event of a Biden victory next month, could still change his mind should a cabinet appointment be dangled before him, said veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf.
"Does Joe Biden need him?" Sheinkopf said. "Yes."
WON'T LEAVE STATE
But he emphasized that with a significant financial crisis looming for both the state government and New York City in the coming year it would be unlikely for the governor to pull up stakes in New York.
"This governor will likely want to make sure history has the best to say about him as possible, which means he won't go any place, and he won't leave the state and the city in the lurch," Sheinkopf said.
Cuomo has enjoyed a close relationship with Biden, who served two terms as vice president, and was one of the first prominent Democrats to throw his support to him during the primary election season, noted Harvey Schantz, a State University at Plattsburgh political science professor.
LIKES TO BE IN CHARGE
Still, Schantz said, it is unlikely Cuomo would be open to jumping to a cabinet post should Biden win.
"Cuomo likes to be in charge, and he enjoys being the chief executive of the state more than he would enjoy being in the Cabinet, Schantz said.
Should Cuomo remain on track in Albany, he will face the hurdle of trying to be the first governor to win four four-year terms in Albany since the late Nelson Rockefeller, a moderate Republican, pulled off the feat in 1970, he noted.
The New York Republican Party seized on the report of Cuomo being recruited as the nation's attorney general, using it as a springboard for a fundraising appeal even as the governor sought to douse the speculation.
"Only in the Republican party would a failed, corrupt governor be put in charge of our nation's criminal justice system," state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said in a message to supporters. Tossing in the name of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Biden's running mate, Langworthy asked them to donate to stop the "Biden-Harris-Cuomo cabal."
OTHER STATES WOULD CELEBRATE
In a conference call with reporters, Cuomo said the latest COVID-19 infection rate data in New York "is better than many other states." The statewide infection rate from Sunday testing showed a positive rate of 1.1 percent, with 1,029 new confirmed cases.
"Most of these other states would celebrate if they had 3%," Cuomo said.
In response to questions, Cuomo acknowledged he had no available data on enforcement actions in communities that have been labeled "hot spots" or the "red zone" for having an elevated rate of transmission of the virus.
On Monday, according to state data, a total of 878 New Yorkers were being treated at hospitals for COVID-19 infections. That is nearly double the total from early September. At the peak of the pandemic in New York in April, more than 18,000 infected people were in hospitals.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
