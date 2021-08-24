ALBANY — Lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of the criminal justice system after a former militant activist received a commutation of a prison sentence stemming from his role in the killings of two cops and an armored car guard in 1981.
Assemblyman Michael Lawler, R-Rockland County, told CNHI he is asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to replace members of the state parole board and speak out against the release from prison of David Gilbert after Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as governor late Monday, granted the offender’s request for a commutation.
Cuomo’s move allows Gilbert, imprisoned for his role in the deadly Brink’s robbery in Rockland County 40 years ago, to qualify for a parole hearing. He is now scheduled for his parole hearing in October.
The parole board, in recent years, has granted parole to a string of killers involved in high-profile crimes, including those who killed police officers acting in the line of duty.
“The parole board has a long history of releasing cop killers, child rapists, murderers and terrorists and needs to be replaced,” Lawler said.
Thomas Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said his union would support Lawler’s proposal to stop killers of police officers from being considered for clemency or parole.
Gilbert and his partner, Kathy Boudin, were members of the May 19th Communist Organization, a radical terrorist group. Gilbert and Boudin drove the getaway vehicle after members of another militant group, the Black Liberation Army, stole $1.6 million in cash from a Brink’s armored car in Nanuet in October 1981.
Minutes later, at a roadblock in Nyack, the robbers killed two Nyack police officers, Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown. Another man, a Brink’s guard, Peter Paige, was shot to death at the scene of the robbery.
State Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said Gilbert is undeserving of clemency.
“I am disgusted — but not shocked — that one of Andrew Cuomo’s last official actions as Governor was to grant clemency to a terrorist cop-killer,” Ortt said.
Ortt said he hopes Hochul undertakes a review of the clemency process and evaluates the members of the current parole board.
In announcing he was granting clemency to Gilbert, Cuomo said Gilbert, 76, has been transformed during his nearly 40 years behind bars, working as a prison library clerk, tutor and paralegal.
Cuomo, in his comments on commuting Gilbert’s sentence, pointed to the good deeds Gilbert had performed while incarcerated at Attica and more recently Shawangunk Correctional Facility.
“While incarcerated, Mr. Gilbert has made significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs,” Cuomo said.
He noted Gilbert was the only person connected to the crimes to remain incarcerated. Boudin, one of those convicted of murder in the robbery, was released in 2003.
Hochul did not react to Cuomo’s announcement Monday night. On Tuesday, her office did not respond to questions about the Gilbert clemency from CNHI.
Mungeer said he is optimistic Hochul will “have a lot more respect for the job of trooper, especially for the people who guard her, and an end to the shenanigans you’ve seen with past governors.”
Legislation authored by state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, would block parole for offenders convicted of first-degree murder for such crimes as killing police officers in the line of duty.
Stec’s bill states that such legislation is needed because it could “prevent another brutal and senseless act, and could even save a life.”
Minutes before the Brink’s robbery, Boudin dropped off her infant son she had with Gilbert, Chesa Boudin, with a babysitter. Chesa Boudin is now the district attorney of San Francisco.
Another participant in the crime, Judith Clark, was released in 2019 after getting clemency from Cuomo in 2016..
Testimony at the time of the trial of the Brink’s robbers indicated the crime was motivated to come up with funding to form a new country in the southern states that would be populated only by African Americans.
Evidence also showed that Gilbert and Boudin, who are both white Americans, drove the getaway vehicle to act as decoys, projecting that police would be searching for Black individuals who first confronted the armored truck
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, called Cuomo’s grant of clemency to Gilbert “outrageous” and suggested the former Tappan Zee Bridge in Nyack, now named for Cuomo’s father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, be renamed in honor of the men killed by the radicals.
