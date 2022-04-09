PLATTSBURGH — All of the fourth-grade students at Cumberland Head Elementary School can now call themselves published authors.
Through a project-based learning activity, each fourth-grade student was instructed to write a story about an adventure they’d like to go on, or have been on, with the Beekmantown School District’s therapy and facility dog, two-year-old Great Dane Laci Mae.
‘TAILS WITH LACI MAE’
The collection of students’ stories, as well as some drawings, were then turned into the book, “Tails with Laci Mae,” published by The Northeast Group in Plattsburgh.
On Thursday afternoon, the finished book, which has a drawing of Laci Mae on the cover, was presented and distributed to the fourth-grade authors.
“I heard a little bit from Mr. Garcia and a little bit from Cumberland Head Principal Darcy Stoutenger, but to come here today, see what you guys did, to actually open it up, read some of it and see some of the artwork on the inside — I can't believe you guys did this,” Beekmantown Superintendent Dan Mannix said during the presentation to the 87 fourth-graders who participated in the project.
“None of this happens without you guys, and certainly none of this happens without your teachers, but clearly none of this happens without Laci Mae.”
GRANT FUNDS
The published book was made possible by grant money, Mannix said.
“We changed up a grant that we had. Before, it was tied to technology and STEM, and it's still tied to that, but we rewrote it during COVID and tied it to reading and putting books in kids' hands,” he told the Press-Republican.
“When all these kids received the book, and there were no teachers in the room, that's usually when you lose control quickly, right? Well, what did they all have? They all had their book open and they were reading. How cool is that? They were excited about a book and a dog. It doesn't get better than that.”
VISITS FROM LACI MAE
Laci Mae has been visiting the Beekmantown School District since last April and providing a comforting presence for students throughout the pandemic.
The teachers have included her in many learning opportunities and projects for students in the elementary, middle school and high school — “Tails with Laci Mae” is their most successful project so far.
“They’re in a lighter mood when Laci Mae is around, for sure,” Stoutenger said.
“They love having her as part of their Lunch-Bunch groups and social-emotional learning. You can see here how much she ties into their academics. (She) just motivated them for this project.”
HEAD OVER HEELS
Chad Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher at Cumberland Head has also noticed the students’ positive change in attitude when Laci Mae is around.
“She came in and spent a half hour to an hour in each room and the kids just absolutely fell in love with her and the project,” Garcia said.
“There was no motivation needed to get them to do this project, they were head over heels excited about this.”
The school has plans to purchase more “Tails with Laci Mae” books to put them in the middle school library and also make them available for students’ relatives to buy.
Laci Mae’s owner and fourth-grade teacher Gayle RoyCollin said the book is one example of Laci’s positive impact on the school.
“They (the students) look forward to her. She’ll even just walk through the classrooms and the kids will just pet her,” RoyCollin said.
“And trust me it's not just the students, it’s also the adults. I will bring her to staff meetings or district meetings and she's very popular there too. She's a dog, you pet her and you feel better.”
A KID-WRITTEN BOOK
RoyCollin said it was important for “Tails with Laci Mae” to be authentic, with no corrections made by the teachers.
“We’re ecstatic with how the book turned out. It's a kid-written book, so we didn’t grammatically correct it. We let it be the kids’,” she said.
“We set the goal for them and they agreed to it. Having Laci here for the support, having Principal Stoutenger here, having the superintendent here all supporting this goal and now they're all so excited about it — it's a sense of accomplishment.”
