ELIZABETHTOWN — A fox that bit a child in Crown Point last week has tested positive for rabies.
The incident occurred on Thursday, July 27 and it also involved the family's dog, the Essex County Health Department said.
A family member was able to terminate the fox and a Department of Environmental Conservation officer was dispatched to the residence to assist with retrieval of the animal.
After consult with the Health Department, direction was provided for safe handling of the deceased animal, including transport to Ticonderoga Animal Hospital. They prepared and shipped the specimen to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory last Friday.
On Monday, the Health Department reported that the test was positive for rabies.
It was the second incident last week where a fox initiated an interaction with people and or pets in Crown Point.
Visit essexcountyny.gov/health for more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics offered by ECHD.
