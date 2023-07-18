The rains which have inundated the North Country took a day off and allowed for a mostly sunny, though hot and humid, Elizabethtown Day celebration.
Throughout the day, yard sales and vendors attracted those who were looking for good deals while finding items they really didn't know they needed but couldn't pass up a good bargain.
After John Deming fired his cannon, the parade made its way from Hand Avenue to the Cobble Hill Golf Course. The procession featured a variety of vehicles from the emergency responders, antique farm tractors and trucks, and modern day souped-up Mustangs. The Plattsburgh Police Pipe and Drum Corps entertained the spectators along the route and afterwards at the golf course.
Following the parade, a variety of activities were to be enjoyed at the golf course. These included face painting, caricatures by Joe Ferris, a bounce house, and art projects. The day concluded with a massive fireworks display which had a surprise ending as, after the usual finale, while the hundreds of spectators were folding their blankets and chairs, there was an apparently unplanned encore.
