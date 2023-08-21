REDFORD — Members of the community gathered at the grounds of the Church of the Assumption Parish Center to celebrate the 168th annual Redford Picnic with food, games, live music, craft fair and a merry-go-round.
“This is a parish festival, held annually since 1855,” Father Michael Jablonski, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Dannemora and the Church of the Assumption, said.
“This is the 168th year commemorating the creation of the Church of Assumption. It is held in the honor of the Lord’s mother, and all that he has done for us and given us. It’s a great North Country festival for people to enjoy,”
FUN AND GAMES
The picnic included games and activities for all ages to enjoy, including carnival style game booths, face painting, bingo, skilo, a pie wheel and more.
“We just won a homemade blueberry pie, from the spin-a-wheel games,” one long-time picnic attendee, said.
“It took several tries for us to get but that’s ok the money is going to the church.”
Concessions, including hot dogs, burgers, michigans and fries were available for purchase at the Fry Booth.
Directly adjacent to the Fry Booth is the picnic’s main attraction, an antique Herschell-Armitage merry-go-round donated to the church in the early 1900s.
FUNDRAISING OPPORTUNITY
The craft vendor fair included handmade goods, such as clothes, jewelry, woodwork and metal work, as well as other local or small businesses.
The money raised at the raffle, game or concession booths goes towards the operation of the Church of the Assumption Parish.
“I have sold, oh probably around 500 tickets so far, and there’s another booth on the other end of the building,” David Dormann, Representative on Pastoral Council, said.
“The grand prize is $5,000, second place is $1,000, third gets $300, fourth $200 and fifth place gets $100. I’ve been doing this raffle 25 years strong.”
“It is a really good fundraiser for the church.” he added.
The annual picnic is free and open to the public, you do not need to be a member of the church or a resident of Redford to attend.
“As long as the weather stays up, it will be a great time for family fun, and to be thankful for what the Lord has given us.” Jablonski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.