Crossing guard incident prompts training program

PLATTSBURGH — Following an incident this past spring between a crossing guard and Stafford Middle School student, the City of Plattsburgh and Plattsburgh City Police have created a program whose goal is “to equip crossing guard staff with the training and tools necessary to succeed in their role,” the city says.
In videos widely circulated on social media in early May, Maurice Daniels, a longtime crossing guard employed by City Police, appeared to strike Noah Serrano, then 12, near a crosswalk in front of the middle school.
The city said the encounter highlighted deficiencies in the current crossing guard program.
“It’s gravely unfortunate that an incident of this magnitude was the impetus for developing this program,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said in a statement. “This should have been something developed years ago.
“By implementing a formal school crossing guard program, it allows us the ability to provide adequate training, reporting mechanisms and the necessary structure needed to provide a safe environment for our staff, students and school administration.”
VIOLATION CHARGE
In the wake of the videos depicting the May 4 incident, Daniels was put on indefinite leave and the city initiated an investigation.
Debate over the internet pitted Serrano’s family and supporters against those in the community who had long held Daniels in high regard. Two demonstrations in support of the crossing guard were held as residents awaited the results of the city’s probe.
Following a process that involved interviewing 15 witnesses and review of video of the incident that wasn’t released, City Police charged Daniels with second-degree harassment, a violation, after which he was suspended without pay for the rest of the school year.
His case in Plattsburgh City Court was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal on May 26, the court told the Press-Republican Tuesday.
That means, if Daniels goes six months from that date without any new charges, his violation will be dismissed.
Daniels did not plead guilty to the charge, but had to attend an online training on de-escalation, the court said.
TRAINING, REPORTING
Under the crossing guard program program, candidates must pass a background check; a physical ability test consisting of vision, hearing and mobility tests; and an assessment of their ability to communicate with others, the release said. Additionally, new hires will be on probation for 60 days.
Rosenquest confirmed that all crossing guards have been and will continue to be subject to criminal background checks.
Through Plattsburgh City Police, crossing guards will be trained on standards for various situations and scenarios they may encounter, including de-escalation and basic first aid, the city said.
All guards, not just newcomers, will have to complete the training, which will be performed over the course of a day or two before the school year starts, possibly beginning next week, Rosenquest said.
According to a document detailing the program, crossing guards are to report all incidents of concern to City Police at the end of each shift. The assigned juvenile officer will follow up on the issues.
Additionally, guards assigned to intersections directly linked to school grounds are to be equipped with Plattsburgh City School District two-way radios in case of emergent intervention needs.
DANIELS MAY RETURN
The city typically employs seven to eight crossing guards, including an alternate or back-up guard, at a time, the mayor said. They will be paid for the period in which they complete the training.
While the program was presented to the Common Council’s Public Safety Committee, it does not require council approval, Rosenquest said.
“This is an internal operations policy and as such it’s defined and implemented by the department.”
Rosenquest said Daniels will return to his post if he successfully completes both the program requirements and a victim impact panel.
Daniels could not be reached for comment. Serrano’s father, Michael, did not return a request for comment on the new crossing guard program or the possibility that Daniels will return to his position.
POSITIVE CHANGE
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said the more codified, training-intensive system for vetting and preparing crossing guards seemed appropriate, responsible and carefully considered.
“As the city’s crossing guards work largely with our students and their parents, we support this initiative and offer thanks to the leadership of the city and the police department for the obvious hard work which has been done on this matter.
“The mayor, Common Council and police department have our thanks and support as they bring increased structure and training to the crossing guard function.”
City Police Lt. Jarrod Trombley said installing a more formal program for crossing guards was a positive move for all involved.
“This program gives crossing guards the education and tools they need to do the job well. The Plattsburgh Police Department has this newly created program in place and looks forward to being part of this positive change.”
