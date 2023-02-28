PERU — Fires devastated homes and displaced families in Peru and Mooers Saturday.
A house fire at 23 Maiden Lane in Peru forced the occupants out of the home.
Peru Fire Chief Brian Westover said the fire was called out between 8:15 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., and that there was heavy fire on the first floor of the structure. There was only one resident in the home at the time, he said, but it isn’t known if the person in the home was who called the fire in or if it was a passerby.
As well, two vehicles nearby went up in flames as a result of the fire in the home.
The fire left the house a “total loss,” Westover said, but he believes the residents did have insurance on the property.
Thankfully “there were no injuries” to the resident who was in the home, Westover said.
Firefighters from Keeseville, South Plattsburgh, Morrisonville and Plattsburgh District 3 helped out Peru firefighter at the scene.
Eric Day, fire coordinator and director of Emergency Services for Clinton County, said the fire in Peru, “can be attributed to a family member thawing pipes.”
Peru Fire Department was back in service by approximately 12:02 p.m.
The Clinton County Office of Real Property website shows the house as owned by Cory and Jodi Barton.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to support the family at https://gofund.me/ee265fb0.
MOOERS FIRE
Another house fire on Saturday was in Mooers at the home of Michael Hilliker and Kendra Bushey, at 2435 Route 11, with the fire being called out at 9:48 a.m.
“I saw one picture that showed some pretty heavy damage inside,” Day said.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up at gofund.me/59323bd1 by Mellisa Marie Beshon, mother/mother-in-law of the couple, and Ciera Hilliker, sister to Michael.
A message included with the fundraiser says the couple lost their home along with most of their belongings.
The message also noted that Bushey is due to give birth to a baby boy “any time now,” adding to the family’s situation.
Firefighters from the Mooers Fire Department battled the blaze with help from firefighters from Rouses Point and Champlain Fire Departments and Champlain-Mooers EMS.
After those departments found out this was a “working fire,” Day said, additional mutual aid was sent by Chazy, West Chazy, Beekmantown, Altona and Canadian mutual aid also responded from St. Paul Fire Department and Hemmingford Fire Department.
Standby coverage was provided by the LaColle Fire Department, who are based in Quebec and the Ellenburg Fire Department.
Additionally, deputy fire coordinators and fire investigators from the county were sent to Mooers.
RED CROSS AID
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross were immediately sent to Maiden Lane in Peru and to Route 11 in Mooers.
For the Peru family, they provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing. Along with this, emotional support and “comfort kits” containing personal care items were given to the family and stuffed animals were given to the children.
The American Red Cross also provided Hilliker and Bushey with financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing. Additionally, volunteers also provided emotional support and health services.
WINTER FIRE RISKS
This time of year brings forth an arduous task as fighting fire with water leads to slippery conditions after it freezes.
“(When) firefighting in February, the temperatures are always a challenge,” Day said.
“The cold is hard for folks to work in.”
As well, in regards to the number of fires happening so close together as of late, Day noted, “There are often increases during the winter months.”
“We’ve had several fires now this winter that were caused by people trying to thaw out frozen water pipes.”
One of the most recent fires in Chazy, at The Weathercock, could also be attributed to this, he said, along with the Peru fire on Saturday.
Day noted some of the most common causes of fires during the winter months.
“Sometimes they’re caused by problems with heating systems, overloaded electrical circuits, heating, but this year we’ve seen an uptick in the fires caused by thawing frozen pipes.”
“Saturday was a pretty busy day,” he said.
The dispatch staff at the Office of Emergency for Clinton County handled 57 calls FOR 911 up until 4 p.m. that day, which included the fires in Mooers and Peru.
“The dispatch staff always does a great job and Saturday was an example of that,” Day said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.