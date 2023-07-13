PLATTSBURGH — Dust, memories and piles of rubble are all that’s left of the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
The last pieces of the structure were taken down this week, making it the first time in 50 years that folks visiting the Plattsburgh City Beach were not greeted to the all-too-familiar sight of the towering Crete building.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said it will now be returned to greenspace in the immediate future.
GREEN SPACE FOR NOW
“At this point, it’s just final cleanup … and then reseeding the site,” he said.
“It’ll be a green space, for now.”
The city had opted to tear down the Crete late last year in a controversial move after reviewing the cost for renovating the facility and fixing the many issues to the property.
At the time, the city had estimated the cost to demolish the Crete would be around $380,000 while the cost to renovate would have been closer to $4 million.
DEMOLITION TIMELINE
Demolition on the structure then began in April, with hopes that it would be completely demolished by the end of May but delays occurred.
“The timeline is a little bit stretched. The original timeline was before the beach opening, but delays in schedule happen, it’s understandable. We remain flexible,” Rosenquest said.
“Sometimes, it’s just a typical construction schedule where we depend on one contractor to manage this job and they’re also managing other jobs, which is understandable. and I think for us, because it wasn’t an urgent infrastructure concern, much like say Margaret Street, the delay was acceptable — not ideal — but acceptable.”
Despite the delays, the mayor said demolition went smoothly and they had no problem removing any materials.
“We had no issues with the demolition,” he said.
“We knew from the previous asbestos survey, how much asbestos was being managed in the building and it was minimal, considering the age of the building. That all went well, everything else went as expected.”
PIECES GIVEN OUT
As materials were removed, anyone who wanted pieces of the Crete to remember it by were given the opportunity to acquire them as well.
“We provided that on a case by case if we got calls to the office or emails, we did provide material for people who wanted to take a brick or two. That was no problem for us to do,” Rosenquest said.
“At this point. The rest of the materials, as originally planned, will be recycled.”
CLEARING REMAINS
He now expects the site to be clear of any remaining materials from the structure by the end of this month.
“Again, we’re pretty flexible when we’re given a timeline. Of course, we have to be understanding that those change, so really right now, I think it’s fair to say before the end of the month that the rest of the material gets removed and the grass is reseeded,” he said.
“So at this point, it’s just a matter of making sure that it’s done completely and we have high confidence that it will be, but then, after the fact we’ll enjoy seeing it returned to green space and start to plan for the future of the beach.”
