Crete likely headed for demolition

PLATTSBURGH — The fate of the Crete Memorial Civic Center is again being debated among the City Common Council and the mayor’s office.
The recent discussions about the Crete, which has been home to many athletics programs and various other events for many decades, were raised due to an electrical fire that occurred in the building a few months ago.
That fire has only added to the many needed, costly repairs the building will require to be operational for public use again, and with the costs increasing for the city, so is the support to tear the building down.
‘WE HAVE A PLAN’
However, Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) told the Press-Republican Wednesday that she fully supports keeping the building open, at least in the short term, so Steve Peters, owner of Adirondack Coast Events, can continue with his plans to run the athletics programs out of that building this coming winter.
“I’m not trying to downgrade the severity of what some of the maintenance is; however, we do have insurance to cover the electrical. The deductible for that is about $100,000,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said she reached out to Assemblyman Billy Jones’ office for help in pursuing a $100,000 grant from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York that would help the city cover that deductible.
“Taken together, we have some money and we have a plan,” she said.
“I agree the building is in disrepair. Maybe the building needs to come down completely, I don’t know, I’m not an engineer, but I do know that we have some proposals coming to us, as councilors, for a short-term solution until a long-term solution can be found.”
GIBBS STANCE
In the meantime, she said she will not support any plan to demolish the building without discussing all other options first.
“I will not support demolishing that building unless we have a succession plan, and I mean a real succession plan, not one of these ‘let’s tear it down, leave an open lot and no plan’ — I won’t do it. and I don’t have the sole authority to stop that from happening, but I want people to know where I stand,” she said.
“We owe it to the community to at least engage in ‘can this be done?’ Because otherwise our youth wont have anywhere.
“If councilors want to…say that they’re not willing to at least make the building usable for another year until a full-time solution can be found, and we’re (instead) going to leave the youth of our county and the area without a place for them to participate? Well then I hope their constituents are paying attention…we have two seats open for election, so I hope everybody is paying attention.”
MAYOR RESPONSE
Gibbs’ plan to find a short-term solution for the Crete, so far, has not garnered much support among the council or from Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
When the topic was raised at the Common Council meeting Thursday, Rosenquest let his thoughts be known about the building.
“I’ve been clear from the beginning that the building needs to come down, but I’ve also had very frank conversations with Steve…about what’s next and how we can proceed,” he said.
“At the end of the day, saying we’re going to accept a $100,000 grant for explicitly what? and subsequent to that, we already know that…it goes beyond a $100,000 deductible.
“I don’t think it’s as easy as saying ‘Let’s pass a resolution to accept money to fix the building.’”
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), added that he “can no longer support people being inside it.”
“It’s dangerous — to do otherwise would be dangerous on our part,” he said.
1,700 KIDS
Peters, who spoke at the meeting Thursday, urged the council and the mayor to review his plan for making the necessary repairs to keep the building open for, at least, this coming winter, so the 1,700-plus children in the athletics programs have a place to play.
“I think what is about to happen over the next few months is that this council will vote to tear down the building and remove it from public use, but I at least want to do everything I can to support the 1,700-plus kids that I represent,” Peters said.
“We got coaches in the room that give their time and don’t take any salary. and think of all the hundreds of people that did exactly that for our kids. Through all of that, the Crete brothers’ vision was actually realized, at least with that facility. I want to make sure that perspective is out there, because I do think it is important.
“I’m going to encourage you to at least come to the table, at least try to work with me if possible…maybe I can help with that in a public-private partnership to make sure that it’s no cost to the city, or I will say minimal cost to the city — far less than it is now — just so that we can keep our kids on the fields, these 1,700 regional kids.”
MAKE EVERYBODY HAPPY
Resident Josh Meyer also spoke out in support of keeping the Crete open this winter.
“I’m one of the coaches that Mr. Peters mentioned,” Meyer said.
“One of the reasons I came back to Plattsburgh, my wife and I chose to come back, was part of the recreation opportunities that we had when we were younger; as you are well aware, many of those recreational opportunities are gone or forced to come up with other options. This is the one recreational option we have, this is the one recreational opportunity that my three children have (and) the roughly 90 kids that I coached…
“I understand the financial concerns…but Steve’s plans allows my kids and all those players I mentioned to play this winter and your plan doesn’t, so I’d really encourage you to take a look at this plan and see if there is a way we can make both plans work and make everybody happy.”
‘HOW DO WE JUSTIFY TO TAXPAYERS...?’
According to a memo, emailed by Rosenquest Friday, to demolish the Crete, it would cost $999,000, while a full renovation would cost the city $3.32 million.
To get the building back in working order short term, it’s estimated “outside of any insurance claims” to cost $250,000.
“How do we justify to taxpayers that we’re going to put hundreds of thousands of dollars into a building slated for demolition when at the same time we’ve seen such positive feedback and community demand for fixing parks, the City Beach, and other more widely used outdoor recreation facilities (Oval, South Acres, Penfield)?” the memo read.
“Money spent towards repairing other park bathrooms, improving pickleball and other recreation assets, replacing broken playground equipment, and addressing the already lengthy issues in our City parks would have a much greater and longer lasting financial and community impact. These are things that have gone unaddressed and are clearly a priority over the Crete,” it continued.
“The Crete Center has lived its useful life and has served its community for 51 years. At this point band-aid maintenance and ‘limping it along’ for the next two years cannot reverse the irreparable damage caused by years of deferred maintenance. It’s a difficult decision to make, but it’s time for demolition and choosing a different direction for the Beach and Crete Civic Center.”
PUBLIC TOURS
Public tours of the Crete will be available Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The tour will take roughly 30 to 45 minutes with a question and answer period to follow.
It’s advised that those who go wear comfortable shoes.
Climbing a short set of stairs will also be an option for those who are able, and due to environmental concerns, all visitors who enter the building will be required to wear masks.
