PLATTSBURGH — External demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center at the City Beach began Tuesday, bringing an end to 50 years of recreation memories.
“I have very good memories of the place,” former City of Plattsburgh Councilor Jack Stewart, said.
“It served its purpose.”
‘IT WAS SERVING THE PURPOSE’
Stewart, now 84, was on the council when the Crete was built in the early 1970s after it was gifted to the city by the Crete brothers.
He is not happy about the demolition.
“It was serving the purpose and it was good. It wasn’t built to make money, it was supposed to be a civic center for the city,” he said.
The city opted to tear down the Crete late last year in a controversial move after reviewing the cost for renovating the facility and fixing the many issues to the property.
The city had estimated the cost to demolish the Crete would be around $380,000 while the cost to renovate would have been closer to $4 million.
DEMOLITION SCHEDULE
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said Tuesday that external demolition of the building will now continue over the next several weeks.
“The internal demolition started several weeks back with the wood structure, the inner walls, and any of the softer materials like the ceiling tiling and carpets. Those have been taken out already,” he said.
“So over the next several weeks, we should see the building start to come down piece by piece with the majority of it being demolished before beach opening.”
FUTURE OF THE SITE
Rosenquest said currently, there are no definitive plans for the future of the site after demolition is complete.
“Nothing solidified other than what was already outlined in the 2016 Waterfront Feasibility Study, which had some proposals for outdoor recreation, return to green space and the potential of some type of event for amphitheater,” he said.
“That is still under consideration even though that’s not necessarily the direction the city may take, we’ll still consider it.”
The majority of demolition is now expected to be complete by the end of May.
“I know that there’s gonna be some cleanup to be done after that,” Rosenquest said.
OTHER USES
Stewart, who served on the council for nearly 30 years, including a six-month stint as mayor in 2006, said the building could have been used for other purposes if it could not be salvaged for recreation.
He suggested the city use it for a home to the Department of Public Works, which has been located in the Town of Plattsburgh for nearly 20 years.
“We’re paying town and county taxes for public works, why not use the Crete? It’s big enough,” he said.
When asked if the city ever considered that type of usage for the property, Rosenquest said they hadn’t.
“Not that particular building just because if you’re talking DPW specific, they need very specific space, like garage space,” Rosenquest said.
“And room to store materials and supplies and you know, they need a mechanic shop, if you will, to work on city vehicles.”
