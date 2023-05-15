Demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center near the Plattsburgh City Beach is continuing this week, with work expected to proceed through the end of the month. Portions of the Civic Center are shown exposed from the front (top) and rear of the structure.
Crete Center demolition continues
