CHATEAUGAY — A local attorney announced her candidacy for the position of Franklin County District Attorney, Tuesday.
According to Elizabeth M. Crawford, a Republican, she is forming an election committee and will start circulating petitions around Tuesday, March 1.
‘BEST JOB I EVER HARD’
Crawford said she started her legal career as an assistant district attorney in Franklin County, 18 years ago, holding that position from 2004 to 2014.
Crawford described her time as an ADA in glowing terms.
“The best job I ever had was assistant district attorney,” Crawford said, in a statement, “I loved meeting with victims and families, law enforcement, and counsel and working toward a right and just resolution.”
As an ADA, Crawford said she prosecuted cases ranging from misdemeanors to complex felonies, which she said added to the training she received through the New York Prosecutors Training Institute in Albany, to include special victims’ prosecutions and trial advocacy in domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and animal cruelty crimes.
“Do the right thing was the number one rule, which is how I was raised, and I knew that this job was meant to be,” Crawford said, “I enjoy my job now, but I believe my experience will be better utilized back in the communities and courtrooms.”
DEDICATED TO CITIZENS
In 2015, she was appointed court attorney for the Unified Court System and was promoted to Principal Court Attorney in 2017.
Currently, Crawford works as the attorney to Franklin County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne, assisting Champagne and other judges with research, case evaluations, drafting opinions, decisions and orders.
“My entire career has been dedicated to the citizens of Franklin County and I want to continue that service in this new capacity,” Crawford said, “I fully understand the immense responsibilities of the district attorney, and I am prepared to assume those responsibilities for the people of Franklin County.”
2021 RACE
Crawford ran an unsuccessful campaign for county court judge in 2021, losing to former Franklin County District Attorney Craig P. Carriero, a Democrat, who took over retired Franklin County Court Judge Robert G. Main, Jr’s, seat on the county bench.
According to Crawford, as an assistant district attorney, she was assigned to the Franklin County Domestic Violence Task Force, where she worked to prosecute a variety of cases, including attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, assault, and sexual assault cases, working closely with the victims to ensure justice was served.
Crawford said she was lead prosecutor in over 15 felony trials and was co-counsel in over 20 felony trials, according to her statement.
Crawford’s statement said she became the Violent Crime Assistant District Attorney in 2012, adding she also has experience prosecuting narcotics crimes, and has been certified by the National College of District Attorneys for prosecuting drug-related crimes.
Crawford said she was assigned to the Franklin County Northern Border and Narcotics Task Force, assisting in large scale drug apprehensions in a dedicated effort to keep Franklin County safe.
TASK FORCES
In her statement, Crawford said she wants to reorganize and reinstitute task forces she believes will better serve the community.
“Drug addiction is a plague that has seeped into Franklin County and as the district attorney I want to take a practical approach to eradicating drugs from our communities and protect the families and children from its impacts,” Crawford said.
“The task forces will enable me to bring a full complement of law enforcement and community resources together to hone in on prosecuting those who profit on the misery of the community while providing resources to those caught in the web of addiction.”
She was appointed as special prosecutor in Clinton and St. Lawrence counties to prosecute felonies and present matters to grand juries, according to her statement, which adds she maintained the felony control list for the district attorney’s office and scheduled grand juries accordingly.
PERSONAL LIFE
Crawford graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Plattsburgh in May 2000, she earned a law degree from West Virginia University College of Law in May 2003.
Crawford lives in Franklin County with her husband Michael and their two children, Ainsley and Drew.
She is active in the community and supports her children’s activities in 4-H programs, youth groups, and sports.
Former County Attorney Jonathan J. Miller, a Democrat, was sworn in as the county’s acting district attorney in December 2021, replacing Carriero.
Miller, reached over the phone for comment, indicated his intention to run for reelection in November.
Miller said he has worked for Franklin County for over 30 years, from 1998 to 2021 as county attorney, after working in family law and as a public defender.
“It’s (DA) has always been something I have been very interested in and I enjoy the work, I’ve been working here since December and it’s something I enjoy doing,” Miller said, “I like seeing justice done.”
