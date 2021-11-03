MALONE — In the biggest race in the Tri-County area, absentee ballots may decide who won the office of Franklin County Court judge in Tuesday’s General Election.
Only 24 votes separate the candidates, Republican Elizabeth Crawford winning on election night with 3,866 votes to Democrat Craig Carriero with 3,842 votes.
There are still about 500 countywide absentee ballots to be counted, so the final result won’t be known until they’re counted on Nov. 15 at the Franklin County Board of Elections.
‘HARD-FOUGHT RACE’
Crawford said she thought the race would be a close finish.
“It was a hard fought race,” she said.
“We both knew going in it was going to be close. We’re both well-respected attorneys in Franklin County. We do our jobs well. It will come down to the absentees.”
Carriero said he agreed the final outcome won’t be known for awhile.
“I think both of us ran strong campaigns,” he said. “I expected a close race and that’s exactly what occurred. Now, all we can do is wait until the absentee ballots are opened on Nov. 15.”
Incumbent Judge Robert Main is retiring after 30 years, and the winner will receive a 10-year term when he or she is sworn in.
Crawford is Principal Court Attorney to the Acting Supreme Court Justice in Franklin County, Trial Part, New York State Office of Court Administration. She graduated from West Virginia University College of Law and Saranac High School.
Carriero is the current Franklin County district attorney and got his law degree from Albany Law School.
