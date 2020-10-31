PLATTSBURGH — A community arts center popped up on Court Street in downtown City of Plattsburgh.
Sisters Megan Charland and Sara Acors opened The Link Arts Center, or The Link, across from Trinity Park and next door to hair salon Runs With Scissors.
Charland, the center's creative director and CEO, said it was all in the name.
"We want to be the link in the community," she told the Press-Republican. "The thing that brings people together — especially the arts community."
GETTING CRAFTY
The 250-square-foot space on Court Street was once a downtown barbershop. The sisters had to get crafty in order to maximize the tiny storefront.
They considered it a success, creating a Zine lab and a multi-functional studio/classroom corner inside.
"The studio and classroom space is one in the same," Charland explained. "In evenings when we're teaching, it converts to the classroom. Then, during the day and on the weekends, when members can come use the space, its a studio.
"We are literally using every square inch of this space."
And Acors, a local Zumbini instructor and the center's youth director, said there once was a large barbershop mirror covering one wall that, "had to go."
"We ended up building a pegboard wall around it to be respectful of the history of this space," she says in a news release, "while also making that wall more functional."
Though a tight squeeze, Charland said, all-in-all The Link was about the size of a classroom.
"I don't have an office," she said, with a laugh. "I just carry a tote bag back and forth with me to work — that's my office. For an arts center, the classroom/studio space is the part that's important anyway."
VISUAL ART CLASSES
The Link was "hyper focused" on the visual arts, like book binding, collage, drawing, charcoal and more. It planned to offer classes and private lessons across a range of mediums, like Adobe Creative Suite, bookbinding and graphic design.
It's Zine Lab was fitted with equipment for making those self-published pamphlets, an artform that originated in the United States.
Given the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and the center's small space, Charland said only four students were allowed per class at this time, leading them to really push for private lessons.
To help expand class sizes in the future, they were looking to partner with neighboring businesses.
"So we could help support them," she said, "while giving us the ability to add more students to our classes."
Area creators could also join as a member of The Link, earning arts center perks, like class discounts and studio equipment access.
TEEN ARTS COUNCIL
The Link hoped to kickstart its Teen Arts Council, meant for Clinton County's middle and high school students, next year.
Charland said that program had already sparked a lot of interest.
"It will be a development program for students that are interested in the visual arts and are starting to think about it as a potential career path," she said. "Whether they want to go off to college for it or apprentice somewhere, it will give them the opportunity to actually work with us, as art administrators and as artists, to get hands-on experience."
The program would include developing an exhibition, as well, she said.
"They'll work on it for six months and go through the whole process of curating, designing and producing that show," Charland said. "That will be something next year, in 2021 — if COVID-19 doesn't have any more surprises for us."
BUILDING OPPORTUNITY
With Plattsburgh home to two colleges with art programs, The Link hoped to offer opportunities for current and recently graduated students in the form of internships and teaching artist positions, a release says.
"Students shouldn’t have to leave the area for jobs in the visual arts field," it continues.
And, as a Peru Central School graduate, Charland said she was excited to offer local students more opportunities in the arts.
"Even when I was in high school, my senior year, I lived in the dark room," she said. "Photography was my art medium; it just brought me, personally, a lot of joy.
"That was what got me off to college and allowed me to experience a lot of things that I hadn't experienced growing up around here."
FOR MORE
More information about the sisters and The Link can be found online at: www.thelinkartscenter.com.
