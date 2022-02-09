PLATTSBURGH — Representatives from local businesses and organizations have a Valentine’s Day date with a cow from The William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute.
The United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. is once again partnering with the institute to hold a fundraiser to close out its 2022 fundraising campaign comes.
If the organization brings in $5,000 for childhood mental health, suicide prevention and wellness services, eight community members will pucker up for one of the Miner Holsteins.
United Way President/CEO John Bernardi said one of the campaign team members suggested the event take place on Valentine’s Day, which seemed quite fitting.
“We all agreed that that would be the perfect time to kiss a cow and have a little fun,” he said. “But what’s most important in this whole endeavor is how our community can come together to address a high priority need for the children in our region.”
2022 TEAM
In addition to Bernardi, the 2022 Cow Kissing Team includes The Northeast Group President Mike Carpenter, Northern Insuring Agency Inc. Sales Executive Collin McCullough, Lomanto Provost Financial Advisors Partner Hannah Provost, Community Bank Branch Manager
Monticia Prather, Kavanaugh Realty Real Estate Agent Gaelan Trombley, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Owner Todd McCarthy and Community Connections of Franklin County Executive Director Lee Rivers.
“We asked this group of people to participate based on their commitment to addressing important human service needs in our region and because they are generous and compassionate people who are engaged in our work,” Bernardi said.
He believes he is the only veteran cow-kisser, noting that the first-timers are really looking forward to it.
Bernari expressed gratitude to the Miner Institute for partnering with the United Way to hold the fundraiser.
“They’re an organization that is very invested in the surrounding community and this is another example of how they exemplify that.”
Members of the public can watch the event via livestream on the United Way of the Adirondack Region’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
INCREASED NEED
Donations to last year’s cow-kissing campaign closeout fundraiser went toward homelessness prevention. This year, the funds will be earmarked for childhood mental health, suicide prevention and wellness services, which the United Way sees as a high priority at this time.
“We have seen an increase in the need for these services,” Bernardi said. “The pandemic has been very impactful on children in many different ways and we have seen an increased need and a higher priority to make sure that support services are in place for childhood mental health and suicide prevention efforts in our region.”
Bernardi estimated that, sometimes, more than half of the funds generated by the United Way’s annual campaign go to children and youth programs.
“We don’t want to ignore the needs that other parts of our population have as well, like elderly people, ... disabled people, veterans and the list goes on, but children and youth programs make up a large portion of the programs and services that we support.”
ALICE RETURNS
The cow on the receiving end of the 2021 cow-kissing team’s smooches was named Alice, fitting as she shares a name with Alice T. Miner — colonial revival movement pioneer and wife of William H. Miner — and the acronym ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) represents the working families United Way strives to help.
Bernardi was not sure if Alice would be making a return, but a post on the Miner Institute’s Facebook page confirmed she will be present.
“Please consider donating and tune in to see this crew of kissers pucker up to our favorite cow, Alice!” the post reads.
