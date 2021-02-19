CHAZY — As Northern Insuring Agency President/CEO Deena Giltz McCullough got ready to kiss Alice, a cow who resides at the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute, the bovine beauty lifted up her head as if to meet her halfway.
“You’re a good girl — thank you!” McCullough said. “Want one more?”
$6,700 RAISED
On Friday, McCullough and four others puckered up to Alice, a four-year-old Holstein, to commemorate the success of a United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. fundraiser for homelessness prevention.
The other members of the smooching team were United Way President/CEO John Bernardi; Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake); University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital President/COO Michelle LeBeau; and Chazy Central Rural School Superintendent and Middle/High School Principal Scott Osborne.
Bernardi noted the two-fold irony of Alice’s name, given that she shares her name with Alice T. Miner — colonial revival movement pioneer and wife of William — and that the acronym ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) represents the working families United Way aims to help.
The fundraiser, which had a goal of $5,000, ultimately brought in $6,700, he said.
“While that’s not enough to address the issue across the region, it’s important to know that that leverages tens of thousands of other dollars” through partnerships with other organizations, he added.
EMERGING PROBLEM
Bernardi said homelessness is an emerging problem in the region, noting people’s struggles with rent, mortgage, taxes and repairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.
“What you might not realize is how many people are at-risk of becoming homeless and oftentimes there’s children involved,” which causes nonprofits, government agencies and faith-based organizations to rally together,” he continued.
“There are hundreds of individuals — in the hundreds — every year that become homeless in our region, even pre-pandemic, worse now.”
Osborne said homelessness was not just a metropolitan or an urban problem, and spoke specifically to its impact on students.
“There’s nothing that can destroy a day, a week or a month for a child (more) than not knowing exactly where they’re going at three o’clock and that is a real problem and it’s been an escalating problem.”
As a result, the state education department and federal government have put in place more protections within education law for homeless students, he added.
“It’s something that all of our schools in the region deal with but we know that we’ve got agencies like United Way behind us.”
HUMOR, GOOD CAUSE
LeBeau said many at the hospital benefit from the work of United Way.
“The opportunity to support homelessness, the United Way and the community is just stellar.”
McCullough said she was all for combining humor with a good cause, and noted Northern Insuring’s long-time support of United Way’s pacesetter campaign which the company has encouraged other businesses to take part in.
“I’ve always been so impressed that sometimes the businesses and the people that have the least to give, give the most.”
‘GREAT PEOPLE’
Jones, who grew up on a dairy farm, said it was his first time kissing a cow with an audience.
“My Chateaugay cows are pretty darn good, but Alice certainly lived up to all the expectations that I had.”
He praised the community for being willing to give time and time again.
“There are great people here in the North Country and we should never forget that.”
