COVID Survival Quilt to benefit charity

MORRISONVILLE – The “COVID-19 Survival Quilt” is one of the latest creative expressions by quilter Mary Lou Beauharnois.
"A lot of us say the same thing, we don't know what we would do if we weren't quilters,” said the Champlain Valley Quilters Guild NY member.
“I started making the COVID quilt because I had all these scraps. I had a lot of scraps from all the masks I made. I made over 400 masks.
“Then, I've been making Foster Care quilts and Pillow Pals I will be giving to Domestic Violence.”
'VALLEYS & PEAKS'
Guild member Jean Welch quilted the animal-printed quilts for her.
These will be distributed, along with similar quilts by other Guild members, in Franklin County and Clinton County.
Beauharnois did a star pattern for her pandemic quilt made from all her leftover scraps.
“After I got done this, I said I will never make this quilt again,” she said.
“The part that I had trouble twisting my head around was the border because you got the star in the middle but then when you go around the outside you have all the angles at the bottom of the quilt. Valleys and peaks I call it.”
MASK MEMORIES
A butterfly-print mask was one of her most popular that she made.
“What happened is when I put the block together for the butterfly, that block sticks out like a sore thumb,” Beauharnois said.
“But I don't care because it was a big part of the COVID thing. It had to be included.”
While she sews, she listens to Hallmark movies she has watched before.
“I have been doing a lot of sewing,” Beauharnois said.
“I've been doing my own one-man community outreach because how many quilts can your family have?”
