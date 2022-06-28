PLATTSBURGH — The number of positive COVID-19 cases have maintained a downward trend over the past week compared to the prior seven-day period, as local health departments collectively reported 22 fewer cases.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties all remain at a “low” level for community spread.
And as of Tuesday afternoon, the CDC had just one county in New York state listed at “high” for community spread.
The CDC continues to recommend those in all areas to “stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines,” and “get tested if you have symptoms.”
COUNTIES
Clinton County Health Department reported 75 new cases from June 19, to June 25 — a decrease of 33 from the prior week. All of CCHD’s cases are lab-processed only.
Essex and Franklin Counties’ cases include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
From June 21, to June 27, Essex County Health Department reported 53 new cases.
Over that same timeframe, Franklin County Health Department reported 65 new cases.
Additionally, The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team also reported 17 new cases from June 21, to June 27, with 12 cases still active Tuesday.
TESTING, VACCINES
