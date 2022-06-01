PLATTSBURGH — Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties’ health departments all collectively reported a decline in positive COVID-19 cases over the last week, but all three counties are still listed as “high” for community transmission levels as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the counties’ COVID-19 community transmission to drop into the “medium” or even “low” level, they would need to see further decrease in each of the CDC’s measurements of “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.”
COUNTIES
From May 22 to May 28, Clinton County Health Department’s cases were cut in half from the previous seven-day period with 132 new cases reported, all of which were lab-processed only.
Essex County Health Department posted 188 cases from May 23 to May 30 — a decrease of 31 from the previous seven-day period.
Similarly, Franklin County Health Department saw a decrease of 15 from the previous seven-day period with 154 new COVID-19 cases reported over the same timeframe as ECHD’s.
Both Essex and Franklin Counties’ cases include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
Additionally, The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team also reported 21 new cases from May 24 to May 31. and as of Wednesday, two cases remained active under the tribe’s jurisdiction.
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES
As the summer months begin, and more people spend time outside, the downward trend in cases over the last week was previously expected.
The CDC continues to recommend those in “high” level areas, like Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties, to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
For all level areas, the CDC also advises to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as get tested if COVID-19 symptoms arise.
TESTING, VACCINES
Testing options can be found on Page A7.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed at pressrepublican.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.