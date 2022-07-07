PLATTSBURGH — Over the last week, local health departments have reported a slight increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases compared to the last seven-day period.
But, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties all remain at a “low” level for community spread.
COUNTIES
Clinton County Health Department reported 93 lab-processed cases only from June 26, to July 2 — an increase of 18 from the prior week.
From June 28, to July 4, Franklin County Health Department also saw a small jump in new cases with 86 reported — an increase of 21.
Franklin County’s case total includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Essex County Health Department and The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) had not reported its usual COVID-19 update.
Statewide, there were 50 deaths from COVID-19 reported from July 2 to July 5.
TRIBE’S EOC DEACTIVATED
According to a SRMT news release, as of June 29, SMRT’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which has been in effect for the Akwesasne community since March 2020, has been formally deactivated.
“The EOC was activated and remained operational until such time that the COVID-19 Pandemic no longer posed a significant threat to the health and safety of Akwesasne,” the release said.
“Working in a coordinated manner, the EOC closely monitored the spread of COVID-19 and provided situational updates to community members for the development of appropriate safety measures. It entailed assembling and conducting regular testing and vaccination clinics, publicizing preventive steps and protective measures, hosting food distributions, and other safety measures and information that has contributed to an overall vaccination rate of 72.4%.”
The Tribe’s Health Services will continue “monitoring developments and sharing information” with the community by providing updates on reported cases, information on vaccination and testing clinics and distribution of home-test kits.
“The past two years has been a difficult time for many community members; however, through the leadership and guidance of the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center, tribal resources and personnel were utilized to effectively respond and help minimize the pandemic’s hardship on the community,” the Tribal Council shared.
“Under the Tribe’s EOC, our community’s response to the pandemic was comprehensive in scope and carefully coordinated in its implementation. It consistently enlisted the efforts of numerous tribal programs and staff that each had an invaluable role to serve. We offer our heartfelt appreciation for their tireless efforts and dedication to help keep our overall community healthy and safe.”
The Tribe’s EOC may be reactivated in the event of any “significant developments,” including the emergence of “a new highly transmissible strain of COVID-19.”
TESTING, VACCINES
