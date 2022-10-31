PLATTSBURGH — The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported from local departments over the last week has decreased.
However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still has Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties listed at a “high” level for community spread.
At a high level, the CDC recommends to “wear a high-quality mask or respirator” or “consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed” if you are at high risk of getting very sick.
COUNTIES
Clinton County Health Department reported 95 lab-confirmed cases from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, which was a slight decrease of 20 from the prior seven-day period.
Franklin County Public Health has now transitioned from providing daily COVID updates to providing weekly updates. The data reported was from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, which saw 17 cases posted over that three-day span in the county.
Along with lab-confirmed cases, FCPH’s case total also includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
Essex County Health Department’s monthly COVID update will be released next week.
STATEWIDE
In New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 29 statewide COVID-related deaths on Oct. 28.
“As New Yorkers celebrate Halloween today with friends, family and neighbors, I urge everyone to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Hochul said in a state news release.
“Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
VACCINE CLINICS
