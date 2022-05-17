PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments collectively reported a slight increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases over the last week.
And as of Tuesday, Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties, along with 42 other counties in New York state, were listed as “high” for community level transmission, according to the map maintained and updated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In high-level areas like Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties, the CDC recommends people to wear a well-fitting mask in public, regardless of vaccination status.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
From May 9 to May 14, the Clinton County Health Department recorded 241 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were lab-processed cases only.
Essex County’s Health Department reported 264 new cases from May 9 to May 15 — an increase of 21 from the prior seven-day period. ECHD also reported one COVID-related fatality, which has brought the county’s death toll to 66 since the start of the pandemic.
Over the same timeframe as ECHD’s, Franklin County’s Health Department reported 276 new cases — an increase of 43 from the prior seven-day period.
Both Essex and Franklin’s cases include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team collectively reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the southern portion of Akwesasne from May 10 to May 15.
Four of the 16 cases remained active Monday under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.
U.S. COVID deaths
On Monday, the United States’ COVID-19 death toll hit 1 million since the start of the pandemic.
The CDC continues to advise all age groups to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as unvaccinated individuals have a 10 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death in adults, including during Omicron variant predominance,” the CDC website says. “Effectiveness against infection has waned across all age groups, but this is expected. Protection is highest in adults who receive a booster dose.”
BOOSTER FOR 5-11 YEAR OLDS
On Tuesday, the FDA authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for 5-11 year olds.
In a statement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged parents to now get their children boosted if eligible.
“Boosters are widely available, free, and safe. And, when it comes to protecting New Yorkers from COVID-19, they continue to be our best defense. Still, with just over half of eligible New Yorkers boosted, we need more New Yorkers — adults and children alike — to take advantage of this life-saving tool,” Hochul said.
“So, my message to parents and guardians is this: on the heels of this very good news, let’s set an example for our kids. Get boosted, then get your kids boosted as soon as they’re eligible. There is no better time than now, so that our children are protected against COVID-19 as they head into summer vacation and gear up for the upcoming school year.
“At the state level, we will continue to make sure these tools are available to all New Yorkers as we work together to move safely forward through this pandemic.”
TESTING, VACCINES
