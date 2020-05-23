COVID Helpers: May 23, 2020

“Many thanks to Kathy Russell and her elves from Chazy for making a few hundred masks and donating them to protect people working at essential businesses in our area.
Those who received her kind donations included Monaghan Medical Corp, Giroux’s Poultry, Chazy Central School Food Service Workers the Salvation Army Food Pantry, of course several family members, friends, and really anyone who has asked for one.
Kathy even had a hand in creating a gigantic mask made for a friends car that was the lead vehicle in a COVID birthday parade last week!
Just wanted to say thank you Kathy for your hard work and generosity in helping our community during these difficult times.”
— Kim Howley
