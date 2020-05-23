“On Wednesday, April 29. 2020, the Kiwanis club of Ticonderoga sponsored a free food distribution event at the Ticonderoga Elementary School Parking lot, headed by John Bartlett of the Ticonderoga and surrounding area Back Pack programs. The food distribution was well attended and many people expressed their heartfelt appreciation. Many thanks to John and Kiwanis for all your good deeds.”
— Susan Johnston, Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club Secretary
