PLATTSBURGH — The COVID-19 pandemic is still showing how unpredictable it can be.
Positive cases had appeared to be back on the decline locally in recent weeks, but the most recent data is showing an increase once again. Over this last week, nearly 350 cases were reported across Clinton and Franklin Counties.
However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still has the tri-county area listed at a “low” level for community spread.
COUNTIES
From Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, Clinton County Health Department reported 140 lab-confirmed cases — an increase of 55 from the prior week’s total.
From Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, Franklin County Public Health reported 205 new cases — a significant increase of 101 from the prior week’s total. FCPH’s case count includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
As of Tuesday, 104 of those cases remained active.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported 12 new cases from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18. Two of those cases, which included one child between the age of 5 and 11 years old, and one community member over the age of 18 years old, remained active Monday.
STATEWIDE
A state press release revealed that there were 14 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide Sept. 16.
From Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 47 COVID-related deaths were also reported statewide.
Gov. Hochul continues to urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant against the virus.
“As we continue to navigate the start of the fall season, I urge all New Yorkers to take steps to better protect themselves against COVID-19,” Hochul said in the state press release.
“Take advantage of the latest tools and resources at our disposal in order to keep our families and our communities safe. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
TESTING, VACCINES
