PLATTSBURGH — The recent upward trend in positive COVID-19 cases has continued.
Similar to the prior-seven day period, local health departments again reported nearly 350 cases across Clinton and Franklin Counties this past week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also elevated the tri-county area to a “medium” level for community spread.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
From Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, the Clinton County Health Department reported 145 new cases; all of which were lab-confirmed cases.
Franklin County Public Health reported 202 new cases from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26. FCPH’s case count includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
Essex County Health Department will release its next monthly COVID update Oct. 3.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported 17 new cases from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25.
According to a SRMT news release, a total of 1,700 cases have now been reported under the Tribe’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is also asking for those who test positive at home to self report their results to the county.
“Along with notifying individuals about potential exposures, your positive test results can be reported online based on your residency,” the news release stated.
“To report a positive test result in Franklin County, please (visit) their Public Health Service’s website at https://www.franklincountyny.gov/residents/covid-19_guidance/self-test_reporting.php. Anyone testing positive with an at-home test should also report their results to their healthcare provider to determine if further evaluation and/or treatment is necessary.”
STATEWIDE
A state news release revealed that there were 13 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide Sept. 23.
“As we celebrate the second night of Rosh Hashanah today, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant, be sure to use the tools that are available to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their communities safe and healthy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
“Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on doses. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
TESTING, VACCINES
BIVALENT BOOSTER
Additionally, FCPH Services is now offering the COVID-19 bivalent boosters to the public.
Those interested in making an appointment can call 518-481-1710.
