PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments collectively reported about 100 more COVID-19 cases over the last week compared with the prior seven-day period, mirroring the upward trend reported by state health officials.
The increases can be attributed to the case updates posted by the Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health, who both include positive results from at-home COVID tests in their tallies in addition to lab-processed results.
Still, as of Thursday, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties’ community levels, along with the rest of New York State, were labeled as “low” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Recommendations that come with that designation are to stay up to date on COVID vaccines and get tested if symptomatic.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
Two new COVID-related fatalities were reported since March 14, one each by the Clinton County Health Department and ECHD, bringing their death tolls since the pandemic began to 83 and 62, respectively.
CCHD, who last week shifted to weekly updates posted Mondays, said 61 new lab-confirmed cases were detected over the last seven days, down slightly from the 67 reported last week.
Meanwhile, ECHD reported nearly double the number of cases, with 141, and FCPH also saw a substantial increase, from 127 to 171.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team said 13 new cases emerged in the southern portion of Akwesasne from March 14 to Friday, six of which remained active Monday.
STATE WATCHING BA.2
During a COVID briefing held at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, which has processed much of the state’s COVID test results since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged recent spikes seen in other parts of the world, including China, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, that have been linked to BA.2, an omicron subvariant.
The state is watching BA.2 closely, she said, adding that anyone with symptoms is advised to get tested immediately.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said small relative upticks are occurring across the state, but that even with the rise in cases brought on by BA.2, a steep surge in cases is not expected.
“At the moment, BA.2 comprises about 42% of all the cases here in the state,” she said. “It has been rising over the past couple of months, but we have not seen the kind of rate of growth and this dominance that we’ve seen in the U.K. and in Europe.
“BA.2 is more transmissible, as you know, than the original variant, but it does not appear to cause more severe illness and it doesn’t appear to have any more ability to evade the vaccination immunity.”
Bassett said those who are concerned should get boosted if they are eligible and have not done so already. She added that the state is not currently worried about access to treatment, and reminded residents that people still have the choice to wear masks even though the mandates are no longer in place for most settings.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
Hochul added that, unlike in other states, New York would not be standing down its testing and vaccination sites.
“Even if there’s just a few people showing up there, we are going stay on top of this.”
