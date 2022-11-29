PLATTSBURGH — The number of local COVID-19 cases have dwindled in recent weeks.
Still, as of Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties listed at a “medium” level for community spread.
The CDC’s recommendations that come with that low designation are to stay up to date on COVID vaccines and get tested if symptomatic. It’s also recommended that those who are at a high risk for severe illness should seek advice from their doctor about whether or not to wear a mask or take other precautions.
COUNTIES
After seeing a spike in COVID-related fatalities recently that brought their death toll to 114 since the beginning of the pandemic, the Clinton County Health Department transitioned to monthly fatality updates for more accurate reporting. Their next fatality update will now be released in the second week of December.
CCHD’s positive case count though, from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, shows a continued decrease. Over that timeframe, the health department reported just 53 lab-confirmed cases, down 10 from the prior seven-day period.
Franklin County Public Health, from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, reported 31 new cases.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported just two cases from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20.
“The low number is encouraging, but individuals who test positive are asked to please report your results online,” a SRMT news release read.
Franklin County residents can report their results online at https://www.franklincountyny.gov/residents/covid-19_guidance/self-test_reporting.php.
STATEWIDE
In a state news release, Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed that there were 43 COVID-related statewide deaths on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.
“It is the time of year when respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 spread quickly throughout our communities, and I urge New Yorkers to take advantage of all available tools to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy,” Hochul said.
“Stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.