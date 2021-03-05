COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at multiple sites throughout the North Country. Follow the links below to register.
County health department clinics:
• Franklin County Public Health will host a vaccine clinic at the County Courthouse in Malone on Monday, March 8 for Franklin County residents age 65 or older ONLY: https://tinyurl.com/nrv4jmd9
• Essex County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic at Schroon Lake Central School on Friday, March 12. There are 180 appointments available for Phase 1B essential workers and adults with qualifying medical conditions (https://tinyurl.com/7nc9ar7e) and 100 appointments for individuals age 65 or older (https://tinyurl.com/5dmv7kcu). Participants must be New York State residents.
For those 65 or older:
• Hudson Headwaters Health Network Ticonderoga Health Center on Wednesday, March 10: https://tinyurl.com/33z8y7uz
• Per state directive, pharmacies must focus on vaccinating the 65 or older population (if no slots are available, continue to check back often):
Walgreens: Visit http://www.walgreens.com/covidvaccine or call the stores directly.
Hannaford: Visit https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine or call the pharmacies directly.
Kinney Drugs: Visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/. Put in your zip code to see if there are appointments at that location.
• Condo Pharmacy in Plattsburgh will hold a clinic Saturday, March 6. Visit https://hipaa.jotform.com/210616291590150 and follow the two-step process to sign up.
• Adirondack Apothecary (locations in Moriah, Schroon Lake and Willsboro): Visit https://adk.timetap.com/#/
• Maggy Pharmacy in Dannemora: Visit https://maggypharmacy.net/ to sign up for an available appointment or the vaccine waitlist.
• Cornerstone Drug and Gift in Rouses Point: Visit https://www.cornerstonedrug.com/
Hudson Headwaters Health Network is hosting multiple clinics open to New York residents age 65 or older, or with qualifying medical conditions (appointments available as of Friday evening):
• Plattsburgh Family Health on Tuesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 11: https://tinyurl.com/4uks7ep7
• Saranac Lake Family Health on Tuesday, March 9; Wednesday, March 10; Thursday, March 11; and Friday, March 12: https://tinyurl.com/273bbcd6
• Tupper Lake Family Health on Tuesday, March 9; Wednesday, March 10; and Thursday, March 11: https://tinyurl.com/5awhw69t
• Moriah Health Center on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12: https://tinyurl.com/xbh7dt7z
Visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ to determine if you are eligible and view other available clinics, including state-run sites.
For assistance registering for a vaccine, seniors can contact their local offices for the aging:
• Clinton County: 518-565-4620
• Essex County: 518-873-3695
• Franklin County: 518-481-1526
