COVID-19 testing resources are available throughout the North Country. Find where to get tested in your county below.

You can now order four free at-home COVID tests from the federal government at covidtests.gov. There is a limit of one order per residential address.

If we are missing a testing location or any information needs to be updated, email cchapman@pressrepublican.com.

CLINTON COUNTY

• Champlain Family Health, 828 Route 11 in Champlain. Testing for current patients only. Appointment required by phone at 518-298-2691. Insurance billed or out-of-pocket expense.

• Champlain Valley Educational Services, 518 Rugar Street in Plattsburgh. Testing K-12 students and staff only. For more information about how to schedule an appointment, visit cves.org/covid-19-testing-information/.

• Clinton County Health Department, 133 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh. Free testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only available for individuals without insurance or a primary care provider. CCHD is not testing travelers. Appointment required by phone at 518-565-4848.

• Condo Pharmacy, 28 Montcalm Ave. in Plattsburgh. Appointment required; online registration only at condopharmacy.com. Cost varies by test ($65 for antigen test, $125 for molecular NAAT test, $150 for PCR test). Insurance billed or out-of-pocket expense.

• Corner Stone Drug & Gift, 72 Champlain St. in Rouses Point. Appointment required; online registration only at cornerstonedrug.com. Cost varies by test ($65 for antigen test, $150 for molecular and PCR tests). Out-of-pocket expense.

• Keeseville Pharmacy, 1730 Front St. in Keeseville. Appointment required; online registration only at keesevillerx.com. Curbside testing only. Cost varies by test ($65 antigen test, $150 PCR test). Out-of-pocket expense or Medicaid insurance only. Cash only.

• Kinney Pharmacy, 112 New York Road and 288 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh. Free, drive-thru testing of asymptomatic individuals only. Appointment required; online registration only at kinneydrugs.com. Identification and voucher required.

• Maggy Pharmacy, 1165 Route 374 in Dannemora. Appointments can be made online at maggypharmacy.net. Walk-ins accepted and advised to call ahead at 518-492-7130; additional walk-in fees apply and are based on availability. Cost varies by test ($65 rapid antigen test, $150 molecular and PCR tests, $175 walk-ins). Out-of-pocket expense.

• Mountain View Pediatrics, 18 Feathers Drive in Plattsburgh. Testing current established pediatric patients only. Appointment required by phone at 518-324-2040. Curbside check-in, call upon arrival. Insurance billed.

• Plattsburgh Family Health, 87 Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh. Testing current patients only. Appointment required by phone at 518-536-7060. Symptomatic testing in outdoor tent, asymptomatic are asked to call first. Insurance billed.

• Plattsburgh Medical Care, 675 Route 3 in Plattsburgh. Appointments accepted by phone at 518-566-0672; walk-ins welcome. Symptomatic or exposed persons require curbside check-in and are asked to call first. Rapid antigen tests cost $35 and PCR tests are also available.

• SUNY Plattsburgh community testing site, Adirondack Hall, 51 Sanborn Ave. State-run site that offers free testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Schedule appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8ubub4.

• University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital site, 23 Hammond Lane in Plattsburgh. Provider order required; appointment required by calling 518-314-3278 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.

• Walgreens, 301 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh and 887 State Route 11 in Champlain. Free, drive-thru testing by appointment only; online registration only at walgreens.com/COVID19testing. Identification and phone number required.

• WellNow Urgent Care, 474 Route 3 in Plattsburgh. Appointments preferred; online registration at wellnow.com. Please call 518-536-3071 on arrival. Walk-ins accepted if available. Insurance billed or out-of-pocket expense. PCR tests available.

ESSEX COUNTY

• Adirondack Apothecary, 4315 Main St. in Port Henry. Curbside testing by appointment at adk.timetap.com. Cost varies by test ($65 rapid antigen test, $96 molecular test). Insurance billed or out-of-pocket expense.

• Kinney Drugs, 1954 Saranac Ave. in Lake Placid and 7550 Court St. in Elizabethtown. Free, drive-thru testing of asymptomatic individuals only. Appointment required; online registration only at kinneydrugs.com. Identification and voucher required.

• Moriah Health Center, 33 Tom Phelps Lane in Mineville. Appointment required by phone at 518-942-7123.

• Schroon Lake Health Center, 24 Fairfield Ave. in Schroon Lake. Appointment required by phone at 518-532-7120.

• Ticonderoga Health Center, 101 Adirondack Drive, Suite 2 in Ticonderoga. Appointment required by phone at 518-585-6708.

• Walgreens, 2140 Saranac Ave. in Lake Placid and 1161 State Route 9N in Ticonderoga. Free testing by appointment only; online registration only at walgreens.com/COVID19testing. Identification and phone number required.

• Westport VA Clinic, 7426 State Route 9N in Westport.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

• Adirondack Health, 2233 State Route 86 in Saranac Lake. Appointment required by phone at 518-897-2462. Insurance billed with doctor's order, otherwise it costs $80.

• Kinney Drugs, 3400 State Route 11 in Malone and 277 Broadway in Saranac Lake. Free, drive-thru testing of asymptomatic individuals only. Appointment required; online registration only at kinneydrugs.com. Identification and voucher required.

• Mountain Medical, 3372 State Route 11 in Malone (518-897-1000) and 354 Broadway in Saranac Lake (518-521-3322). No appointment is necessary, per website. PCR, rapid PCR and rapid antigen tests available. Insurance billed.

• New York State site at the former Nickels Redemption Center, 201 West Main St. in Malone. Free testing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Register at appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting.

• University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center, 24 Fourth St. in Malone. Provider order required; appointment required by phone at 518-483-3000. Asymptomatic tested in hospital, symptomatic tested curbside. Insurance billed; cost is about $108 with no insurance.

• Walgreens, 305 W. Main St. in Malone. Free testing by appointment only; online registration only at walgreens.com/COVID19testing. Identification and phone number required.

ST. REGIS MOHAWK TRIBE

• St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services, 404 State Route 37 in Akwesasne. PCR testing available from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Use the road located across from McGee Road and follow the signs for testing garage.

