COVID-19 surge in the US: Summer of hope ends in gloom

In this Aug. 26 file photo, an information sign is displayed at a department store in Rosemont, Ill. The summer that was supposed to mark America’s independence from COVID-19 is instead drawing to a close with the U.S. more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day back up to where they were in March 2021. legal disputes, threats and violence have erupted over mask and vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)